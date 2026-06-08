Jordyn Woods Might Have To Leave Her ‘Lucky’ Purse At Home As The Knicks Prepare For Donald Trump’s Attendance

Jordyn Woods has a 'lucky' bag she brings to every Knicks game during the playoffs

MSG and Secret Service announced a strict no-bag policy for Game 3 due to Trump's attendance

Woods is unsure if she'll be allowed to bring her superstitious bag, which has become a ritual

As Madison Square Garden prepares for Donald Trump‘s arrival, New York Knicks fans are a lot more worried about someone else’s experience at the arena.

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Jordyn Woods has become an important fixture for a lot of Knicks fans, showing off her extravagant outfits before every game as she supports her fiancé, Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Knicks are up 2-0 against the San Antontio Spurs in the NBA Finals, and tonight, they’re back at home for Game 3. While New Yorkers are ecstatic to have their team back in town, Trump’s expected attendance has thrown a huge wrench in things.

Madison Square Garden and the United States Secret Service announced a special no-bag policy in place for Game 3, which presents a challenge for Woods as she brings a “lucky” purse to each game. In their statement announcing the move, they encouraged fans in attendance to “limit personal items to an absolute minimum.”

In her Instagram Stories on June 8, Jordyn shared a post from ABC 7’s Jaysha Patel discussing the new policy’s implications on her superstition.

“President Trump will be attending game 3 of the NBA Finals. There is a strict no bag policy tonight,” the reporter wrote, “But please tell me [Woods] is the exception and she can bring her lucky bag😭.” She added in her Story, “Even the news knows how important the bag is 😭.”

While a lot of arenas have strict bag policies, celebrities are often the exception, so it’s still a mystery whether or not Jordyn will be able to bring her lucky bag along.

She previously opened up about her purse in an interview with Vogue following Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

“Once playoffs start, everything becomes part of the ritual if we keep winning,” Woods explained to the magazine. “We’re nine wins in, and now I have my lucky Woods by Jordyn bag, my game-day GRWMs on TikTok, and a watch I refuse to take off. At this point, I’m not risking changing anything.” “I created a sample of the Tux Clutch Mini specifically for the playoffs,” She added of her bag. “I wore it for Game 1 during one of my TikTok GRWMs, and ever since then we’ve kept winning, so now it’s officially become the lucky bag…It’s gotten to the point where if people don’t see me carrying it during a close game, they start blaming me for changing the routine.” “So let’s just say the bag isn’t leaving my side anytime soon,” Jordyn concluded.