Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 150

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 150

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on June 25, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 28

You know what it is!

6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
Source: Arnold Turner/Getty Images for 6th Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during a buzzy week dominated by Love Island USA continuing to trend across social media and beyond, A$AP Rocky getting dragged for cringey comments during a show, Shamea Morton revealing she sent Angela Oakley a cease-and-desist over ATL athlete affair allegations, HBO’s House of the Dragon setting social media ablaze, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Latto making her return to the series ahead of her upcoming performance at ESSENCE Festival.

The 27-year-old hitmaker sat down with guest editor Monica for an interview on ESSENCE‘s YES, GIRL the podcast where she opened up about Sexyy Red helping her navigate her public pregnancy journey.

“She was saying my life is about to change in the best way possible,” Latto recalled. “‘It’s scary — the change is so big that it is scary — but you got this.’ She said keep your head up through postpartum because it wasn’t easy for her and she hoped it would be better for me.”

In the insightful sit-down, she also discussed her struggle with breastfeeding.

“The inconsistency in the milk supply, cause some days I’m pushing 4 ounces, some days I’m pushing barely an ounce, like the mom guilt comes with that cause i’m like dang, i’m not providing what my baby needs and then i just be feeling like a failure,” she stated.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Megan Thee Stallion slaying, along with Kayla Nicole and Coi Leray giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Lakeyah, DreamDoll, Love Island star Tierra, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

SEE ALSO
NEXT SLIDE
12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728

Related Tags

Angela Simmons celebrity thirst trap celebrity thirst traps Coi Leray DreamDoll hottest celebrity thirst traps Hottest Thirst Traps Kayla Nicole Kysre Gondrezick Lady London Lakeyah Latto Love Island Love Island USA megan thee stallion Newsletter summer thirst traps thirst trap thirst traps

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Three individuals wearing casual clothing, one wearing a jersey with the number 5 and the text "LAREEZY", another wearing a fur coat, and the third with a serious expression.

XXL Freshman Class Of 2026: An Old Head’s Guide To The New Wave Of Hip-Hop

Hip-Hop Wired
Three portraits of celebrities: a woman with long dark hair, a smiling man in a red patterned jacket, and a woman in a purple dress with jewelry.

Their Greatest Performance — 8 Black Celebrities Who Battled Serious Illness In Silence

MadameNoire
The 52nd American Music Awards

Notable Artists Who Have Publicly Opposed A.I. Music

Global Grind
Two women with intricate hairstyles and makeup, wearing jewelry and looking directly at the camera.

Hip Hop Beauty To Showcase Black Women's Impact On Hip Hop At Culture Creators

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest Stories
A person with long, windblown hair gazing pensively into the distance against a backdrop of mountains and cloudy sky.
35 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Fire, Fury & NBA YoungDragon: HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 3 Premiere Sparks Hilarious Hysteria Over Rhaena’s Black Forces-Wearing DragYN, Sheepstealer

Comments
A group of glamorously dressed women posing together in an opulent setting, with the Bravo logo and text "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Roaring 20th" visible.
8 Items
Reality TV  |  Danielle Canada

Cheers To The Girls’ Weekend! ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Trailer Features Franchise Favorites, Cross-Country Clashes & NeNe Leakes

Comments
Inc. Founders House Los Angeles Presents Your Next Move: Patterning Success With Tracee Ellis Ross And Inc. Editor-In-Chief Mike Hofman
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Tracee Ellis Ross Shuts Down ‘Hilarious’ Pregnancy Rumors After Being Flooded With Confusing ‘Congratulations’ Texts

Comments
Toy Story 5 Atlanta Screening
25 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Pixar Preciousness! A Gallery Of Beautiful Black Families Shining To Infinity & Beyond At ’Toy Story 5’ Screening Events

Comments
Two images of a smiling Black woman with long dark hair, one wearing a pink top and the other wearing a blue and orange jersey.
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Shamea Says She Sent Angela Cease-And-Desist Over ATL Athlete Affair Allegations, Affirms She’ll ‘Match Energy’ At #RHOA Reunion

Comments

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close