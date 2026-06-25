Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

Is Eve Officially A UK Girlie After British Accent Reveal?

Ruff Ryder, Innit? Fans Crown Eve An Official UK Girlie After Her Bloody British Accent Goes Viral

According to social media, Eve may have officially crossed over from Philly girl to a full-blown UK girlie.

Published on June 25, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

EVE | US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-ACADEMY-ARRIVALS
Source: UNIQUE NICOLE / Getty

Who’s that girl?! Everyone’s favorite “pitbull in a skirt” sounds different these days, and fans are gushing over the Philly girl turned British baddie.

The internet has spoken, and according to social media, Eve has crossed over from Philly girl to a full-blown UK girlie. with the bloody accent to prove it. This comes amid the rapper saying she has no plans of moving back to the States anytime soon. 

The Grammy award-winning rapper has fans doing double takes after a recent interview revealed what many believe is a noticeable British accent. While the former Ruff Ryders’ First Lady is not exactly speaking like she was born in London, listeners say there is definitely a little British seasoning mixed into that Philadelphia voice.

According to PEOPLE, Eve recently appeared on The Romesh Show and opened up about her life in England, where she has lived for nearly 12 years with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper.

“I love it,” Eve said during the interview. “It’s crazy how much I feel at home here.”

The rapper revealed that when she and Cooper first got married in 2014, she never imagined she would stay in England long-term. In fact, she initially thought she would only be there for a few years before eventually relocating elsewhere. Instead, the UK became home.

Now, fans are convinced that all those years across the pond are beginning to show up in her speech.

Eve admitted she has noticed the comments herself.

“People are like, ‘Oh, I hear that British accent,’” she shared, adding that friends often point out certain words and phrases she says differently these days. Still, she insists she remains very American at heart.

“I am so American still,” she laughed.

The conversation comes as fans continue to admire the life Eve has built abroad. As highlighted by The Root, the rapper has embraced what many are calling her soft-life era. Between raising her son Wilde with Cooper, spending time with her four stepchildren, attending high-profile events, and enjoying luxury getaways, Eve appears to be thriving.

And if anyone was hoping this was just a temporary stop, do not hold your breath.

During her appearance on The Romesh Show on YouTube, Eve shared that she is not planning a return to the United States anytime soon. She described England as a place where she feels at home “in my soul” and “in my spirit.”

Whether it is the accent, the afternoon teas, or the London lifestyle, Eve may always be Philly’s finest, but these days, she is giving just a little bit of British baddie energy too.

Check out the interview below: 

RELATED: Big Tigger Issues A Statement ‘Unequivocally Deny[ing] Every Allegation’ Following Arrest For Battery & Cruelty To Children

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Eve

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Three individuals wearing casual clothing, one wearing a jersey with the number 5 and the text "LAREEZY", another wearing a fur coat, and the third with a serious expression.

XXL Freshman Class Of 2026: An Old Head’s Guide To The New Wave Of Hip-Hop

Hip-Hop Wired
Three portraits of celebrities: a woman with long dark hair, a smiling man in a red patterned jacket, and a woman in a purple dress with jewelry.

Their Greatest Performance — 8 Black Celebrities Who Battled Serious Illness In Silence

MadameNoire
The 52nd American Music Awards

Notable Artists Who Have Publicly Opposed A.I. Music

Global Grind
Two women with intricate hairstyles and makeup, wearing jewelry and looking directly at the camera.

Hip Hop Beauty To Showcase Black Women's Impact On Hip Hop At Culture Creators

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest Stories
A person with long, windblown hair gazing pensively into the distance against a backdrop of mountains and cloudy sky.
35 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Fire, Fury & NBA YoungDragon: HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 3 Premiere Sparks Hilarious Hysteria Over Rhaena’s Black Forces-Wearing DragYN, Sheepstealer

Comments
A group of glamorously dressed women posing together in an opulent setting, with the Bravo logo and text "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Roaring 20th" visible.
8 Items
Reality TV  |  Danielle Canada

Cheers To The Girls’ Weekend! ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Trailer Features Franchise Favorites, Cross-Country Clashes & NeNe Leakes

Comments
Inc. Founders House Los Angeles Presents Your Next Move: Patterning Success With Tracee Ellis Ross And Inc. Editor-In-Chief Mike Hofman
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Tracee Ellis Ross Shuts Down ‘Hilarious’ Pregnancy Rumors After Being Flooded With Confusing ‘Congratulations’ Texts

Comments
Toy Story 5 Atlanta Screening
25 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Pixar Preciousness! A Gallery Of Beautiful Black Families Shining To Infinity & Beyond At ’Toy Story 5’ Screening Events

Comments
Two images of a smiling Black woman with long dark hair, one wearing a pink top and the other wearing a blue and orange jersey.
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Shamea Says She Sent Angela Cease-And-Desist Over ATL Athlete Affair Allegations, Affirms She’ll ‘Match Energy’ At #RHOA Reunion

Comments

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close