Eve Reveals The REAL Reason Behind Her Epic Soft Life Era, Says It Doesn’t Involve Her Millionaire Hubby—’I Ain’t Broke Either’

Eve is finally embracing the soft life and living on her own terms after navigating the highs and lows of the music industry. But despite what some may assume, her radiant glow isn’t because of her millionaire husband, Maximillion Cooper.

The 46-year-old hip-hop icon opened up about finding true happiness during her July 30 appearance on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast, revealing that her inner peace and joyful energy come from the personal growth and intentional changes she’s made in her own life.

“I want to be an amazing mom and I don’t want to carry my childhood sh-t into how I raise my kids, you know?” the former first lady of Ruff Ryders said candidly at the 15:00 minute mark. “I want to have a thriving relationship and good friendships and love myself… so I’ve done the f–ing work. It’s not just a soft life because of the man I’m with.”

Eve Said She Had Money Before She Met Her Millionaire Hubby

Eve told Martinez she was fed up with people believing Cooper is responsible for her massive glow-up. The English entrepreneur is a well-known event organizer and cultural icon, famous for his impact on the automotive and luxury lifestyle sectors through Gumball 3000 brand.

The high-profile lifestyle brand and celebrity motor rally has become a global sensation since its inception in 1999, the brand’s website notes. Cooper’s company has raked in some big money, too. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 53-year-old businessman has a net worth of approximately $60 million—not the billion-dollar fortune that some have speculated.

“He’s not a billionaire, I need to clear that up,” Eve clarified of the rumors surrounding her hubby, whom she married in 2014. “He’s not a billionaire, [but] he ain’t broke.”

The Philly native said while she’s happy to be married to a successful and supportive partner, she had her own money and was putting in a ton of self-work well before they met.

“I ain’t broke either,” the Grammy-winner proclaimed proudly. “So, I’m not gonna be with a broke dude…Before I met him, I was doing work, but because I have him, it helped me do better work, because he’s a good dude. I’m, like, really lucky.”

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Eve’s net worth at $25 million, earned through her music, acting, and other ventures. Notably, her debut album, Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady (1999) topped the Billboard 200, and her subsequent albums, Scorpion and Eve-Olution, produced hits like “Who’s That Girl?” and the Grammy-winning “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” with Gwen Stefani, selling over 13 million copies worldwide.

Self-Care Is A Top Priority For Eve

Self-care is critical for a busy woman like Eve. The mother of five shared that her monthly ritual consists of acupuncture, spinal energetics, breath work, and Reiki, a Japanese healing technique where a practitioner uses gentle hand placements to channel universal life force energy, or “chi,” to promote healing and relaxation.

“People who know me, who know me intimately, my friends, know that I don’t stop working on myself,” the rapper revealed. “I don’t, I’m not woo, woo. I’m like, one woo,” she jokingly added.”That’s who I am, for real.”

The Rapper’s 2007 DUI Arrest Inspired Her To Make A Change

When Martinez asked the rapper if her soft and carefree life came as a result of a turning point, Eve said she knew she had some work to do on herself following her 2007 DUI arrest. After celebrating the release of her hit single “Tambourine,” Eve crashed her Maserati into a center divider in Hollywood while leaving a nightclub. She was arrested and later sentenced to 56 days of probation, which included mandatory AA meetings and wearing an ankle monitor, according to People.

“I was in a happy artist place, but the label was not with it at all, like I was fighting with the label,” the star revealed. “They did not want to support the record. They didn’t want to give me the money I wanted for the record. They didn’t work the record—that was a hard time.”

Eve encountered more adversity from her label as she progressed in her career. The hip-hop icon revealed that she had plans to release a single with Sean Paul, but the track never saw the light of day.

“It got bad from there…I don’t know why…I still have no idea.”

At the time of her DUI, the rap star said she was taking diet pills, working tirelessly, and drinking every day.

“I was just doing way too much.”

Wearing the ankle monitor during her probation period served as a wake-up call.

“That actually made me sit with my emotions because I was like, ‘What am I running from?’” she added. “Me sitting still is still hard…I still don’t know how to do that. But it allowed me to think about things that I want, think about the things that I didn’t want anymore, [and] who I really wanted to be.”

Congrats to Eve, we’re happy to see you glowing in your soft life era!

Watch the full IRL interview with Eve below.