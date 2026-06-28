MC Lyte On Being The Voice of The BET Awards, Mentoring, Music & More

MC Lyte has been the official announcer of the BET Awards for nearly two decades, narrating the show and bringing on the performances.

Through her company Sunny Girl, MC Lyte manages a 7-year-old prodigy named Van Van, who has already achieved remarkable success.

MC Lyte continues to create new music, collaborating with a slate of iconic artists across genres to honor hip-hop's past and future.

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Some legends don’t just shape the culture once. They keep building it, lifting others as they climb. At the BET Awards 2026, MC Lyte pulled up to the red carpet and reminded everyone exactly why she’s earned her place among hip-hop’s most respected icons. The conversation was warm, funny, and full of pride—not just for her own work, but for the next generation she’s helping bring up.

✕

The Voice You Know, Even If You Don’t Know It

You’ve heard MC Lyte more times than you realize. For years now, she’s served as the official voice and announcer of the BET Awards—the narrator who welcomes you into the show, brings on the performances, and sets the tone from the very top of the broadcast.

“I announced the show, so I’m bringing everybody on—performances, the billboards at the top of the show,” she explained. “I guess I’m somewhat of a narrator.”

She’s held the role so long she stopped counting the years. “Just blessed. Just happy to be here,” she said. The gig gives her a front-row seat to the artistry of her peers. “I had a chance to be with all of the artists and see what it is that they do, and just be inspired by the entire weekend.”

TRENDING: Salt of Salt-N-Pepa Talks 50 Years of Hip Hop, New Album & More

How the Gig Began

The path to becoming the voice of the culture’s biggest night traces back nearly two decades. Around 2006 and 2007, MC Lyte did voice work for the VH1 Hip Hop Honors. The producers took notice.

“The same producers were like, ‘You know what? We got an idea. Come over here,'” she recalled. One opportunity opened the door to another, and a signature role was born. With characteristic humility, she joked that she’s “not the most articulate person,” but added, “I guess you have to articulate to do that job.” Clearly, she does it well.

Building the Next Generation Through Sunny Girl

What stood out most was the joy MC Lyte takes in mentorship. Through her company, Sunny Girl, she manages a 7-year-old phenom known as Van Van, who’s been signed since the age of four.

“Our company, Sunny Girl, manages Van Van,” she shared. “From the age of four, and now she’s seven.”

And this young star is already moving like a veteran.

TRENDING: 25 Unforgettable BET Awards Performances

A Résumé Most Adults Would Envy

At just seven years old, Van Van has assembled a list of credits that speaks for itself. She introduced Queen Latifah’s performance at the Kennedy Center. She’s appeared on “Abbott Elementary” as Margaret. She voices a character on Snoop Dogg’s animated series and lent her talents to Steph Curry’s movie “The Goat.”

“She’s everywhere,” MC Lyte said with obvious pride. The recognition has followed, too. Van Van earned a BET Young Talent nomination for the third year in a row—a remarkable streak for someone so young. And she’s not slowing down, having recently shot a video called “Summertime Baby” with a new artist.

Booked, busy, and grounded. As MC Lyte put it, this is a young lady who’s “intelligent” and carrying herself with substance.

“Each One, Reach One”

Beneath the celebration was a deeper message about responsibility and community. MC Lyte spoke from the heart about why pouring into the next generation matters so much to her.

The philosophy is simple but powerful: each one, reach one. When you’ve made it, you turn around and bring someone else along. It’s a value rooted in community—the understanding that talent grows best when someone older and wiser makes room for it. For a young star like Van Van, having a legend in her corner is the kind of head start that changes lives.

A New Music Slate Stacked With Legends

MC Lyte isn’t only championing others. She’s still very much creating. When asked about new music, she made it clear the studio sessions haven’t stopped.

“I’m always working on music,” she said. “I’ve done some stuff with a whole bunch of people.”

That “whole bunch of people” reads like a hall of fame. She mentioned collaborations with Anthony Hamilton, Toni Braxton, and Slick Rick. Her project “1 of 1” features Stevie Wonder, Common, and Q-Tip. And one standout track called “Woman” brings together Salt, Big Daddy Kane, and Raheem DeVaughn.

“She put legends out the bag,” as the moment was described. For longtime fans, the message was simple: if you’re into MC Lyte, go search her name and dig into everything she’s putting out.

Celebrating Every Corner of the Culture

MC Lyte also took a moment to spotlight the wider weekend, because the BET Awards is about far more than the main stage. She pointed to the BET Experience, where a business pitch competition gave entrepreneurs a platform to shine. Semifinalists gathered at the Beehive, with a winner set to be crowned.

She also celebrated the Greek step show that brought the energy all weekend long. “It’s all of the Greek folks,” she said. “It was great. It was awesome.”

It all reflects something true about the event. As the saying goes, it’s culture’s biggest night—so naturally, every part of the culture shows up to be seen and celebrated.

Words of Wisdom Worth Keeping

The interview closed on a note that captured MC Lyte’s whole spirit: protecting and empowering the young talent coming up behind her. Turning to Van Van, she offered advice that doubled as a life lesson for anyone listening.

Manage your money well. Invest wisely. Put it in a high-yield account. And, she added with a laugh, don’t go giving it away to “little boys” who “ain’t got no jobs.”

It was funny, yes. But it was also real—the kind of guidance that builds generational wealth and lasting security. Coming from a woman who has navigated decades in the industry and come out an icon, those words carry weight.

A Legend Still Leading

What MC Lyte showed on that red carpet is exactly what makes her timeless. She’s the trusted voice of the biggest night in the culture. She’s a mentor shaping a bright young star with care and intention. And she’s still an artist, surrounded by legends, creating music that honors where hip-hop has been and where it’s going.

After all these years, MC Lyte isn’t just part of the story. She’s helping write the next chapter—and making sure the next generation has a pen of their own.

Watch full interview here:

MC Lyte On Being The Voice of The BET Awards, Mentoring, Music & More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com