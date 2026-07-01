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Sweet Nostalgia: McDonald's Revives Its Beloved Fried Apple Pie

Sweet Nostalgia: McDonald’s Revives Its Beloved Fried Apple Pie Just In Time for Summer

Published on July 1, 2026
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  • McDonald's is reviving its classic Fried Apple Pie for a limited time.
  • The pie's recipe dates back to the 1960s and was created by a local McDonald's owner.
  • McDonald's is unveiling a 35-foot sculpture of the dessert to mark the occasion.

McDonald’s is celebrating America’s 250th birthday in a big way…literally.

Fried Apple Pie package with red apples and a piece of fried pastry on a denim background.
Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s

For many McDonald’s fans, few menu items spark nostalgia quite like the chain’s iconic Fried Apple Pie. This summer, the beloved dessert is making a long-awaited return, giving customers a chance to relive a favorite childhood treat—just in time for America’s 250th birthday celebration.

Beginning June 23, the original Fried Apple Pie will be available for a limited time at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide. The returning dessert features the same crispy, golden fried crust and flaky exterior that generations of customers remember, filled with a signature blend made from 100% American-grown apples.

A Throwback To A McDonald’s Classic

Long before it became a fan favorite across the country, the Fried Apple Pie started as a family recipe.

In the 1960s, East Tennessee McDonald’s Owner/Operator Litton Cochran created a fried apple hand pie that quickly became a local hit. When McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc was looking to add a dessert to the restaurant’s menu, Cochran suggested turning the recipe into what would become one of the chain’s most memorable menu items.

A map highlighting five iconic McDonald's locations along Route 66, including the oldest McDonald's, Turquoise Arches, UFO McDonald's, and the global headquarters.
Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s

“There are certain things that just take you back – and the Fried Apple Pie is one of them. It’s something that people love and remember from growing up,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Eric Cochran.

“When Ray Kroc was trying to come up with a dessert for McDonald’s, my Grandad, Litton Cochran, suggested a Fried Apple Pie as a classic that people would love. My Grandmom, Jo Cochran, spent months perfecting the recipe. Bringing the Fried Apple Pie back for fans this summer to celebrate America’s 250th just feels right.”

Two costumed characters, one in a striped outfit and hat, the other in a large purple costume, standing in front of a large sign that says "Fried Apple Pie".
Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s

For longtime customers, the dessert represents more than just a sweet ending to a meal—it’s a reminder of family outings, childhood Happy Meals, road trips, and a version of McDonald’s many thought they’d never taste again.

A Giant Tribute For An American Favorite

To celebrate the pie’s return, McDonald’s is unveiling an eye-catching roadside attraction outside Chicago.

A towering 35-foot Fried Apple Pie sculpture will stand at 920 N. Broadway St. in Joliet, Illinois, along the historic Route 66 corridor. The oversized dessert is designed as a nostalgic road trip stop where fans can snap photos and pick up a McDonald’s souvenir map.

A collage of McDonald's history and trivia, including the first restaurant opening, the Golden Arches, Fried Apple Pie, and a word search and road trip bingo game.
Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s

The installation debuts June 23 with a kickoff celebration featuring live music, complimentary Coca-Cola beverages and Arch Cards. It will remain on display through July 4 as part of the company’s celebration of America’s semiquincentennial.

Whether customers remember biting into the crispy pastry decades ago or are trying it for the first time, the return of the Fried Apple Pie offers a chance to revisit one of McDonald’s most cherished classics—before it disappears once again.

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