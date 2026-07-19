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Angel Reese Calls Out Coach Following Viral WNBA Incident

WNBA Wildin’: Angel Reese Sounds Off As ‘Protected Species’ Comment Earns Suspension For Karen Coach

Sandy Brondello is facing backlash and a suspension after her comments about Angel Reese sparked controversy.

Published on July 19, 2026
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What started as frustration with the officiating quickly turned into one of the biggest conversations across the WNBA this weekend.

Los Angeles Sparks v Atlanta Dream
Source: Todd Kirkland / Getty

Toronto Tempo head coach Sandy Brondello is under fire after a hot mic caught her referring to Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese as a “protected species” during Friday night’s game.

Late in the game, Reese collided with Toronto’s Nyara Sabally on a play under the basket. Sabally hit the floor clutching her ribs and was eventually helped off the court with what was later revealed to be a rib injury. While officials sorted out the sequence, Brondello, visibly upset with the whistle, was caught on the broadcast yelling toward the referees, “Angel, she’s a protected species!” The hot mic moment spread across social media almost instantly and sparked immediate backlash.

Many fans felt the wording crossed a line, especially considering Reese is one of the league’s most recognizable stars. One user on X wrote, “Calling a Black woman a species…” Reese saw the post and wasted no time responding. She quote tweeted it with, “ARE WE SURPRISED?! @SBrondello 🤡”

As the conversation gained momentum, others stepped in to provide context. Brondello, who is Australian, has since been defended by some fans who pointed out that “protected species” is a common phrase in Australian sports used to describe athletes who appear to receive favorable treatment from officials. In that context, the expression is meant to criticize officiating rather than insult a player personally.

Still, many argued that intent does not erase impact. In America, referring to any person, especially a Black woman, as a “species” carries a much different weight. Whether Brondello meant it that way or not, the phrase landed differently with American audiences, and social media made that crystal clear.

Recognizing the backlash, Brondello issued a public apology Saturday, taking accountability for her choice of words.

“Angel, I’m sorry,” Brondello began. “Last night, in the emotion of the moment after Nyara’s injury, I used a phrase that I shouldn’t have used, and I take full responsibility for that. My frustration was with the officiating, but my words unfairly put the focus on you.”

She continued,

“I also understand that my words carried an impact beyond what I intended, particularly for Black women in our league, and I’m deeply sorry for that. I’ve spent my career competing with, coaching and learning from incredible Black women. I regret that my words caused hurt to a community I respect so deeply. I have a lot of respect for you as both a player and a person, and I sincerely apologize to you, your teammates, and the Dream organization for my comment.”

The apology did not stop the league from taking action. Shortly afterward, the WNBA announced Brondello had been suspended one game without pay for the incident.

“The WNBA expects all coaches and team personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and respect that are fundamental to our league,” the league said in a statement announcing the discipline.

As for Reese and the Dream, there is little time to dwell on the controversy. Atlanta returns to the floor today for a matchup against Reese’s former team, the Chicago Sky, with tipoff set for 4 p.m. ET. The Dream currently sit at No. 6 in the WNBA standings and will be looking to keep their momentum going while the conversation surrounding Friday night’s incident continues off the court.

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