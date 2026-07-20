Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Jordan Clarkson & Travis Scott Kicked Out Of Club Over Fight

Jordan Clarkson & Travis Scott Were Escorted Out Of An NYC Club Following A Confrontation

Published on July 20, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jordan Clarkson and Travis Scott reportedly got into a brawl this weekend, which led to both stars being escorted out of a club.

Two portraits of a Black man wearing sunglasses, one in a leather jacket and the other in a suit and tie.
Source: Andrew Lipovsky / Dominik Bindl

The celebs were enjoying a night out at Zero Bond on Saturday, July 18. Unfortunately for the rapper and the NBA champ, their night out ended by being being escorted out by police.

According to reports from TMZ, a man was filming Travis Scott chatting with another attendee inside the New York City club when Travis allegedly confronted him. That’s when members of Travis’ entourage allegedly began throwing bottles, which led to Jordan jumping in to de-escalate the situation. Both stars ended up being removed from the venue due tot he altercation.

This news comes shortly after Clarkson recently helped the New York Knicks win their first NBA championship in 53 years. The team has been celebrating that win for a month now, but on Saturday night, he wasn’t able to use his status in the city to keep from getting kicked out.

As of Monday, July 20, neither star has commented on the situation publicly.

Jordan and Travis weren’t the only stars celebrating the last weekend of the World Cup at Zero Bond. The hot spot was packed with celebrities for the Raising Cane’s party, which included attendees like Tate McRae, Alix Earle, Jake and Logan Paul, and so many more.

50 Cent even took the stage for a performance during the star-studded bash, rapping for the crowd before the night took a turn for the worse. But, knowing Fif, he was probably tuned into the chaos as it went down.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Jordan Clarkson News Newsletter Travis Scott

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Hip-Hop Wired
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings

Beyoncé's Extra Innings: Queen Bey Is Not Done Dropping Custom Yankees Fashion

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
LaQuan Smith - Front Row - Spring/Summer 2026 New York Fashion Week

'He’s Always Going To Tell Us The Right Answers' — Diddy’s Twins Jessie & D’Lila Combs Talk New Fashion Line In First Interview Since Dad's Conviction

MadameNoire
Two young men wearing Glizzy Street hats and aprons, holding Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers products, in front of a banner advertising "National Hot Dog Day" event at Lincoln Park, Long Beach, CA.

Glizzy Street Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Free Community Giveback Event In Long Beach For National Hot Dog Day

Global Grind
Latest Stories
Spain v England - UEFA Euro 2024 - Final - Olympiastadion
22 Items
WAGs  |  lexdirects

Gorgeous GOOOOALS! A Gallery Of The Baddest World Cup WAGs Serving ‘Sporty Chic’ Stadium Style & Soccer Pitch Perfect Pics

Comments
"The Odyssey" New York Premiere
Entertainment  |  Kerbi Lynn

Multitalented Muse Lupita Nyong’o Says She Co-Directed An ‘Odyssey’ Scene With Christopher Nolan’s Noble Blessing

Comments
BET Awards 2026 - Red Carpet VIP Lounge
28 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 153

Comments
Headshot of a Black woman with a serious expression, wearing a black shirt against a gray background.
Bolitics  |  Monique Judge

Black Mother Charged With Murder After Shooting Man She Found Under Her Daughter’s Bed

Comments
A woman wearing a white pinstriped NY Yankees jersey and holding a blue handbag stands in an urban setting with other people in the background.
40 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Gorgeous Girls, Girls, Girls! MORE Of The Finest, Flyest & Flossiest Shorties, ROC Girlies & More Who Embodied The Baddie Blueprint At JAŸ-Z’s Epic Yankee Stadium Takeover

Comments

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close