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ESPN Parts Ways With Ryan Clark

ESPN Parts Ways With Ryan Clark Ahead Of Reported Wave Of Disney Layoffs

Ryan Clark's run at ESPN has reportedly come to an unexpected end ahead of wave of Disney layoffs. Read more about it inside. 

Published on July 21, 2026
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Ryan Clark’s run at ESPN has reportedly come to an unexpected end ahead of a wave of Disney layoffs. Read more about it inside. 

According to NBC Sports, the former NFL safety and longtime television personality has been let go by ESPN as the network prepares for another round of layoffs tied to broader cuts across parent company Disney. The move reportedly caught many by surprise.

Clark has been one of ESPN’s most recognizable NFL voices for more than a decade. After retiring from professional football following the 2014 season, he transitioned into broadcasting full time and quickly became a fixture across the network. Viewers regularly saw him on NFL Live, First Take, Get Up, and Monday Night Countdown, where his passionate takes and willingness to tackle difficult conversations helped make him one of the network’s most visible analysts.

The timing of the reported departure is especially shocking because Clark had recently been expected to play a major role in ESPN’s coverage of Super Bowl LXI — which the network is set to broadcast next year. Instead, he has reportedly become one of the first high-profile names affected by the latest wave of cuts.

According to reports from The Athletic, Clark was informed of the decision while he was at work on Monday (July 20). Sources told the outlet the network accelerated the conversation after learning media inquiries about his status had begun. He feared he might learn the news online before hearing it directly from executives.

The reported decision also arrives as ESPN has continued investing heavily in other on-air personalities. NBC Sports noted that the network has recently extended several talent contracts while reports have suggested Pat McAfee’s annual compensation could increase significantly under a new agreement.

Clark’s influence, however, has always extended well beyond ESPN.

In addition to his television work, he co-hosts The Pivot podcast — which has become one of the most respected athlete-led interview platforms in sports media. He also serves as a host on Inside the NFL, which continues to air after moving to The CW.

Clark has often used those platforms to discuss football, race, leadership, mental health, and social issues. He has continued to build an audience that stretches far beyond traditional sports fans.

Neither ESPN nor Disney has publicly commented on Clark’s reported exit or the broader layoffs.

For now, many viewers are wondering what comes next for one of sports television’s most recognizable personalities. Given Clark’s success across podcasting, television, and digital media, we don’t expect him to stay off the air for long.

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