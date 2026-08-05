INFINITI Ushers In A New Era With The 2027 QX65 During Immersive Nashville Drive, Usher & Chris Brown #RNB Tour Top Off Experience

In #BOSSIPBeTrippin news…

Somewhere between winding Tennessee back roads, a luxury dinner in downtown Nashville, and a sold-out night for Chris Brown and Usher’s #RNBTour inside Nissan Stadium, one thing became clear: INFINITI isn’t simply launching another luxury SUV. It’s introducing a new chapter.

Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

The automaker invited media to Nashville for an immersive weekend centered around the all-new 2027 INFINITI QX65, allowing journalists to experience the vehicle firsthand while hearing directly from the executives leading the brand’s evolution.

“It marks the renaissance of the brand for us,” Kim Core of Product Marketing said during the vehicle presentation. “We’re launching five new products over the next five years to really change the brand.”

For INFINITI, the QX65 isn’t just another nameplate. It’s the beginning of a larger transformation.

Inside The Experience

The weekend blended product education, hospitality and entertainment, giving attendees multiple opportunities to explore the QX65 on and off the road.

Itinerary

Friday Welcome reception Executive dinner at V Modern Italian Networking with INFINITI leadership

Saturday Executive breakfast 2027 QX65 product walkaround Guided Tennessee drive experience Lunch at Southall Farm & Inn Multicultural Mixer Chris Brown and Usher concert at Nissan Stadium

Sunday Departures



Inspired By The Past, Built For What’s Next

During the product presentation, Core explained that designers revisited one of INFINITI’s most recognizable vehicles (the original FX) to inspire the QX65’s coupe-like silhouette.

Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

“The designers used the inspiration of FX and that fastback design to create the look of this car.”

That heritage is balanced with details that lean heavily into Japanese craftsmanship.

The grille takes inspiration from a bamboo forest, while the signature lighting draws influence from piano keys in the front and fighter jets in the rear.

Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

Even the paint tells a story.

“This paint is very special in that it has real gold flakes embedded in the paint,” Core explained, noting that the premium finish contains gold-coated glass flakes designed to shimmer differently depending on sunlight. Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

Luxury That Thinks Ahead

Rather than overwhelming drivers with technology, the QX65 aims to make it feel intuitive.

Core introduced journalists to the Japanese philosophy of Omotenashi, describing it as anticipating a guest’s needs before they’re ever expressed.

“Omotenashi really means welcoming you without you asking it to do something.”

That mindset appears throughout the vehicle. Approach lighting welcomes drivers before they open the door, while the INFINITI Light Carpet illuminates the ground beneath their feet.

Inside, the media vehicles featured an exclusive vermilion red semi-aniline leather interior accented by gold trim, quilted dashboard details, and customizable ambient lighting.

“This is my favorite interior of all of our products,” Core said.

Where Innovation Meets Everyday Driving

The QX65’s technology is designed with everyday convenience in mind rather than novelty.

Among its standout features:

Smart Rear View Mirror with live camera view

Personalized Sound profiles that tailor audio based on each driver’s hearing

Individual Audio headrest speakers for private phone calls and navigation

Wireless charger with an integrated cooling fan

64-color ambient lighting

Klipsch Reference Premiere 20-speaker audio system

ProPILOT Assist 2.0 hands-free highway driving

Heated, ventilated and massaging front seats

Sliding rear seats with class-leading legroom