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INFINITI Ushers In A New Era With The 2027 QX65

INFINITI Ushers In A New Era With The 2027 QX65 During Immersive Nashville Drive, Usher & Chris Brown #RNB Tour Top Off Experience

Published on August 4, 2026
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In #BOSSIPBeTrippin news…

Somewhere between winding Tennessee back roads, a luxury dinner in downtown Nashville, and a sold-out night for Chris Brown and Usher’s #RNBTour inside Nissan Stadium, one thing became clear: INFINITI isn’t simply launching another luxury SUV. It’s introducing a new chapter.

A smiling woman in a red top and jeans stands next to a red Lexus SUV in an outdoor setting with trees and buildings.
Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

The automaker invited media to Nashville for an immersive weekend centered around the all-new 2027 INFINITI QX65, allowing journalists to experience the vehicle firsthand while hearing directly from the executives leading the brand’s evolution.

“It marks the renaissance of the brand for us,” Kim Core of Product Marketing said during the vehicle presentation. “We’re launching five new products over the next five years to really change the brand.”

For INFINITI, the QX65 isn’t just another nameplate. It’s the beginning of a larger transformation.

Inside The Experience

The weekend blended product education, hospitality and entertainment, giving attendees multiple opportunities to explore the QX65 on and off the road.

Itinerary

  • Friday
    • Welcome reception
    • Executive dinner at V Modern Italian
    • Networking with INFINITI leadership
  • Saturday
    • Executive breakfast
    • 2027 QX65 product walkaround
    • Guided Tennessee drive experience
    • Lunch at Southall Farm & Inn
    • Multicultural Mixer
    • Chris Brown and Usher concert at Nissan Stadium
  • Sunday
    • Departures

Inspired By The Past, Built For What’s Next

During the product presentation, Core explained that designers revisited one of INFINITI’s most recognizable vehicles (the original FX) to inspire the QX65’s coupe-like silhouette.

A red luxury SUV with a distinctive front grille design parked in front of a modern building surrounded by trees.
Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

“The designers used the inspiration of FX and that fastback design to create the look of this car.”

That heritage is balanced with details that lean heavily into Japanese craftsmanship.

The grille takes inspiration from a bamboo forest, while the signature lighting draws influence from piano keys in the front and fighter jets in the rear.

The interior of a red luxury vehicle, with a dashboard, steering wheel, and red leather seats visible. A bottle of water and some papers are on the center console.
Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

Even the paint tells a story.

“This paint is very special in that it has real gold flakes embedded in the paint,” Core explained, noting that the premium finish contains gold-coated glass flakes designed to shimmer differently depending on sunlight.

A smiling woman in a red top and jeans stands next to a red Infiniti QX60 SUV in a landscaped outdoor setting.
Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

Luxury That Thinks Ahead

Rather than overwhelming drivers with technology, the QX65 aims to make it feel intuitive.

Core introduced journalists to the Japanese philosophy of Omotenashi, describing it as anticipating a guest’s needs before they’re ever expressed.

“Omotenashi really means welcoming you without you asking it to do something.”

That mindset appears throughout the vehicle. Approach lighting welcomes drivers before they open the door, while the INFINITI Light Carpet illuminates the ground beneath their feet.

Inside, the media vehicles featured an exclusive vermilion red semi-aniline leather interior accented by gold trim, quilted dashboard details, and customizable ambient lighting.

“This is my favorite interior of all of our products,” Core said.

Where Innovation Meets Everyday Driving

The QX65’s technology is designed with everyday convenience in mind rather than novelty.

Among its standout features:

  • Smart Rear View Mirror with live camera view
  • Personalized Sound profiles that tailor audio based on each driver’s hearing
  • Individual Audio headrest speakers for private phone calls and navigation
  • Wireless charger with an integrated cooling fan
  • 64-color ambient lighting
  • Klipsch Reference Premiere 20-speaker audio system
  • ProPILOT Assist 2.0 hands-free highway driving
  • Heated, ventilated and massaging front seats
  • Sliding rear seats with class-leading legroom

“It’s completely hands off. It is eyes on,” Core said of ProPILOT Assist 2.0, explaining that while the system allows hands-free highway driving, an interior camera continuously monitors driver attention.

Beyond The Driver’s Seat

The QX65 wasn’t the only thing on display throughout the weekend.

A smiling woman with curly hair in a striped top stands in a stadium box overlooking a sports event.
Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

Saturday evening concluded with a Multicultural Mixer before guests headed into Nissan Stadium for Chris Brown and Usher’s concert: the R&B Tour. This is an experience executives said reflected the company’s broader vision.

“Doing opportunities and experiences like this are so important for the company,” Ashli C. Bobo, Director of Communications for Nissan Group of the Americas, said. “It’s an opportunity for us to connect with consumers and people that drive our vehicles, the opportunity to connect with media, dealers. This is a special time. It’s a meaningful time and it has a business impact, a cultural impact, and a community impact.”

For LLoryn Love-Carter, Senior Manager of Corporate Communications, the Multicultural Mixer represented more than its name suggested.

“Multicultural means, come on in, everybody. Every shape, size, color, interest; everybody come in. Let’s have a good time together.”

She said that same philosophy guides the brand’s vehicle lineup.

“INFINITI has something for everybody. If you’re a mom, we got something for you. If you’re married, no kids, we got something for you. Professional woman, we got something for you. We have something for everybody.”

Love-Carter added that pairing the weekend with live entertainment reflected the personality behind the company.

“We are about fun, we are about innovation. We are about keeping it sassy, keeping it cool. It’s as diverse as our lineup.”

The Executive Take

For Tiago Castro, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Nissan, one of the QX65’s most impressive features isn’t necessarily the one people notice first.

“I love the way it looks and drives,” Castro said. “But I also love to be able to be with my family and be able to talk on my phone by myself with the Individual Audio system.”

As thousands of fans poured into Nissan Stadium, Castro said the evening reflected exactly what Nissan hoped the weekend would accomplish.

“We’re in Nissan Stadium, and I’m looking forward to Nissan Stadium getting hot with everybody. This is an important event for the whole community. Our team here is super excited, and everyone wants to have some fun. It’s a great Saturday night.”

A large stage display showing the text "The R&B Tour" and "Raymond & Brown" in a dark concert venue.
Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

The Takeaway

The QX65 doesn’t ask luxury buyers to choose between performance, comfort and technology. It attempts to deliver all three while introducing a more intentional approach to hospitality and design.

If Nashville served as the opening act, the message was clear: the QX65 is more than a new crossover. It’s INFINITI’s statement of where the brand is headed next.

A smiling woman in a red top and jeans stands next to a red Lexus SUV in an outdoor setting with trees and buildings.
Lauryn Bass
The interior of a red luxury vehicle, with a dashboard, steering wheel, and red leather seats visible. A bottle of water and some papers are on the center console.
Lauryn Bass
A red luxury SUV with a distinctive front grille design parked in front of a modern building surrounded by trees.
Lauryn Bass
A woman sitting in the driver's seat of a red car, wearing a red top and jeans.
Lauryn Bass
Car dashboard display showing massage settings with options for relaxing, intensity, and speed. Route 1 directions displayed on the screen below.
Lauryn Bass
A smiling woman in a red top and jeans stands next to a red Lexus SUV with a distinctive grille design.
Lauryn Bass
A smiling woman in a red top and jeans stands next to a red Infiniti QX60 SUV in a landscaped outdoor setting.
Lauryn Bass
A smiling woman in a red top and jeans stands next to a red Lexus vehicle with a distinctive grille design.
Lauryn Bass
A lush garden with vibrant flowers and foliage, including zinnias, marigolds, and coleus, surrounded by parked vehicles in a rural setting.
Lauryn Bass
A dimly lit restaurant setting with a crystal wine glass, candles, and other tableware visible on the table.
Lauryn Bass
Dimly lit interior with stairs, railings, and illuminated logos on the walls.
Lauryn Bass
A kitchen counter with various prepared dishes, including shrimp rolls, a red sauce, and a salad. A person is visible in the background.
Lauryn Bass
A hand wearing a bracelet with the text "Suite Access" on a yellow wristband.
Lauryn Bass
Dramatic cityscape with skyscrapers, bridges, and pedestrians under a cloudy sky in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lauryn Bass
A slice of cheesecake topped with blueberries on a plate, with a glass of water in the background.
Lauryn Bass
A hand holding a decorative crystal glass filled with a clear liquid, surrounded by other glassware and a dimly lit bar setting with people in the background.
Lauryn Bass
A lush garden with vibrant flowers and foliage, including zinnias, marigolds, and coleus, surrounded by parked vehicles in a rural setting.
Lauryn Bass
A collection of ornate crystal glassware on a dark display stand, including champagne flutes and wine glasses with intricate diamond-shaped patterns.
Lauryn Bass
A wooden, arched entryway with exposed beams and decorative metal accents leading to a grassy outdoor area with benches.
Lauryn Bass
A group of people, some wearing colorful outfits, standing on steps in front of a building with illuminated signage.
Lauryn Bass
A group of people enjoying a nighttime meal together at a restaurant, with drinks, plates of food, and a festive atmosphere visible.
Lauryn Bass
A large stage display showing the text "The R&B Tour" and "Raymond & Brown" in a dark concert venue.
Lauryn Bass
A table set for a formal dinner, with plates, glasses, and a large dish of roasted meat and vegetables in the center.
Lauryn Bass
A dimly lit bar interior with shelves of liquor bottles illuminated by warm lighting, surrounded by patrons seated at tables.
Lauryn Bass
A table set with a variety of food items, including sandwiches, fries, and a green dish, in a restaurant setting with people visible through a window.
Lauryn Bass
A wooden, truss-style structure with a peaked roof serves as the entrance to a building, surrounded by lush greenery and flowers.
Lauryn Bass
Cityscape with high-rise buildings, trees, and cloudy sky.
Lauryn Bass
Tall glass and steel office building with the Albion logo prominently displayed.
Lauryn Bass
A young woman with curly hair wearing a black and white polka dot dress stands on stairs, holding onto the railing.
Lauryn Bass
A kitchen counter with various liquor bottles, cans, and other kitchen items. The counter also has a TV visible in the background.
Lauryn Bass
A dimly lit bar or lounge with various glassware, liquor bottles, and a large mural of a woman's face on the wall.
Lauryn Bass
A modern, black-roofed building with a covered patio area and a person standing in the foreground on a concrete walkway surrounded by landscaping.
Lauryn Bass
Whiskey Glazed Char Grilled Short Ribs on a table with a cooking appliance and utensils.
Lauryn Bass
A plate of sandwiches with ham, cheese, and pickles, accompanied by lemon wedges and other side dishes, set on a table with a potted plant and other tableware.
Lauryn Bass
A collection of kitchen appliances and condiments, including a Heinz tomato ketchup bottle, a set of stainless steel pots and pans, and a package of pulled pork sandwiches.
Lauryn Bass
Cityscape with high-rise buildings under construction, including a crane and American flag.
Lauryn Bass
A smiling woman with curly hair in a striped top stands in a stadium box overlooking a sports event.
Lauryn Bass
A modern, black-roofed building with a covered patio area and landscaped grounds. A person is standing in the foreground.
Lauryn Bass
Stainless steel food warmers containing various hot dishes, including a stew or chili with meat and vegetables.
Lauryn Bass
The image shows the interior of a vehicle, with a display screen showing massage settings for the seats, including options to adjust intensity and speed.
Lauryn Bass
The image shows the interior of a vehicle, with a touchscreen display showing massage settings for the seats, including options to adjust the intensity and speed of the massage.
Lauryn Bass
A blue plastic container filled with crushed ice and various beverage cans.
Lauryn Bass
A smiling woman with curly hair stands in front of a large screen showing a sports stadium and a truck advertisement.
Lauryn Bass
A kitchen counter with various cooking appliances, utensils, and a tray of freshly baked pretzels.
Lauryn Bass
A car dashboard display showing massage settings for the front seats, including intensity and speed controls. Below is a detailed driving route with directions and mileage.
Lauryn Bass

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