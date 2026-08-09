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'The End Of Oak Street' Cast Takes Sides In Petty Neighbor Beefs

Neighbor Vs. Neighbor Vs. Dinosaurs?? ‘The End Of Oak Street’ Cast Takes Sides In Petty Neighbor Beefs, Teases Upcoming Sci-Fi Dino-Thriller

'The End Of Oak Street' stars play a fun game of 'Wildin' On Oak Street' during press tour

Published on August 9, 2026
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Howdy, neighbor!

A large dinosaur looming over a residential neighborhood, as two people run away in the foreground.
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Imagine waking up with dinosaurs outside of your house and not the friendly grass-eating kind. And then, on top of that, your suburban neighborhood has been cosmically transported to prehistoric times, forcing you to fight for survival in unrecognizable surroundings.

If that sounds intriguing, you’ll absolutely be seated for upcoming Sci-Fi Dino-Thriller The End Of Oak Street where the Platt family faces off against dinosaurs who take over their ’80s suburban community.

A person running down a sidewalk in a park, with large dinosaur statues in the background.
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

“All the Platt family members have their own issues, their own struggles, their own little secrets
they are unable to share with each other,” said director David Robert Mitchell in the film’s production notes.

“But when these people find themselves in a dangerous situation, with mortal stakes, it forces them to connect… or not. So we’re telling a story where you are immersed and you really care about these people—having actors as amazing Anne, Ewan, Maisy and Christian, who did such a great job, there’s a genuine connection between them that carries through the movie.”

“We experience that danger with them in a real, sincere way, so that when strange things start to happen, it feels like it’s happening to you. It was important to me that the movie have all of that, all of the spectacle, the suspense, the action, and the personal stakes, all the things that you want from a popcorn movie.”

Check out the trailer below:

Produced by Sci-Fi dynamo J.J. Abrams, The End of Oak Street stars Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGergor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery in the latest summer blockbuster primed to do big business at the bustling box office.

“One of the things I love about this film is that it does remind me of those wonderful films from the ’80s, which were almost like family horror movies,” said Hathaway in the film’s production notes.

“Movies that were full of suspense, movies that you could watch with your parents, they weren’t too scary for you. You felt grown up and sophisticated and mature that you got to watch this movie where things that were scary were going on. I remember loving that feeling when I was a kid in the ’80s and the ’90s.”

“And there’s something wonderful about this movie that is terrifying, but also really wholesome at the same time. I love the idea that families could go and experience this together. I think this is a perfect movie for a drive-in movie theater, it’s made for that. I think about the older kind of scary films, and I could see The End of Oak Street being a movie that I would have loved to go see with my family when I was like 11. So, being in a movie that’s part of a legacy like that, that would fit alongside some of the great Amblin movies of the ’80s, feels really wonderful.”

We caught up with the cast to play ‘Wildin’ On Oak Street’ where they pick sides in petty neighbor beefs ahead of the film’s release this Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.

Check out the video below:

Will you be seated for The End of Oak Street this weekend? Tell us down below!

Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor and Dinosaurs? That’s all you needed to say!

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