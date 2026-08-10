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Cardi B Considers Putting Kash Doll On 'AH HA' Remix

Cardi B Wants All ‘The Bad B****s’ To Party With Her In New York, Reveals Why She’s ‘Debating’ Putting Kash Doll On ‘AH HA’ Remix

Published on August 10, 2026
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  • Cardi B wants to throw an exclusive party in NYC to celebrate her latest RIAA Diamond single.
  • She is specifically seeking wealthy individuals and the 'baddest' women, even those connected to her exes.
  • Cardi is also considering adding rapper Kash Doll to a remix of her song 'AH HA', though she's unsure.

Cardi B’s new track has her wanting to party, and she’s making it happen.

Cardi B Visits Pacha
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The New York native took to Instagram Live on Monday, August 3, to announce her plans for a private celebration in honor of earning her fourth RIAA Diamond-certified single, “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.

“I think I’m going to throw a party this week in New York,” Cardi began as she addressed fans. “Me and my homegirl is planning it, but it’s going to be more of a private party. Like, I want I want the n****s with the money…and I need the bad b****es.”

The rapper went on to emphasize just how serious she is about wanting the baddest in the building, not caring if the women in question have been involved with the father of her children.

“If you f**k one of my baby daddies, I don’t give a f**k,” she explained. “Because if the n****s with the money got to be in the building, then I need the h*es.”

She continued, “I need the eaters, the slurpers, and the takers. I need the b****es that take d**k, suck d**k, f**k d**k, eat d**k. I don’t care if you f**k any of my dads, b***h.…I need the certified eaters, what’s up?”

Cardi shares three children—8-year-old Kulture, 4-year-old Wave, and 1-year-old Blossom—with ex-husband Offset. She also shares a son, whom she welcomed last November, with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

“I’m about to make some f***ing phone calls,” she continued. “I want to see who’s in town. Where the n****s at? … Where the members at? This a rich n****, bad b****es party. And a couple of gangsters. A lot of gangsters.”

For her party, Cardi is considering all of the variables, also thinking through the other celebrations happening this week.

“I want to throw a party on Thursday. I can’t throw a party on Saturday ‘cuz Chris Brown is throwing a party on Saturday,” she explained, referencing the fact that Brown will be performing alongside Usher for their Raymond & Brown Tour at MetLife Stadium on August 7 and 8.

Elsewhere during her Live, Cardi also revealed that she’s “debating” whether she should add rapper Kash Doll on a remix of “AH HA,” which comes after she shouted out the rapper in the third verse.

“That is f***ing crazy,” the former Love & Hip Hop star told fans before launching into some a cappella lines from the track.

While speaking on the possibly of getting Kash Doll to do a verse for the remix, Cardi didn’t seem opposed, but she has some concerns, which she keeps pretty vague.

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“Oh, talking about Kash, though, right? So, I know a lot of y’all want to see me and her on the remix,” she explained. “I’m debating if I want to put her on the remix because…I’m not gonna say it. Don’t say it, don’t say it. …It’s just, it’s too fire. It’s too fire. She knows, she knows, she knows. Too fire.”

“I’m debating because it’s too fire,” Cardi added. “It’s too fire. She knows it’s too fire. I ain’t gonna say no more though.”

With how much fans are loving “AH HA,” a remix is surely in the works—but who jumps on it is still in the air.

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