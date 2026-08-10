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How To Get Your Hands On The Whitney Houston Barbie Doll

We’ll Always Love Her: Here’s How To Get Your Hands On The Whitney Houston Barbie Doll

Whitney Houston’s legacy is getting the Barbie treatment. Find out how you can get your hands on the Whitney Houston Barbie doll from Mattel.

Published on August 10, 2026
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  • The doll is inspired by Houston's iconic 1987 music video for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'.
  • The doll's release is a tribute to Houston's extraordinary career and lasting impact on music and culture.
A glamorously styled doll with curly golden hair, wearing a pink dress and colorful jewelry, posing against a purple background.
Source: Photo Credit / Mattel Inc.

Whitney Houston’s legacy is getting the Barbie treatment, and honestly, it is about time. Find out how you can get your hands on the Whitney Houston Barbie doll from Mattel.

More than a decade after Houston’s passing, the legendary singer’s voice, beauty, style, and cultural impact continue to inspire generations. Now, fans can celebrate her legacy with a collector’s item that captures one of her most unforgettable eras.

Whitney’s Star Power Lives On

Mattel has officially released the Barbie Signature Whitney Houston Doll, inspired by Houston’s iconic 1987 music video for “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me).” According to Forbes, the doll was unveiled during the fifth Legacy of Love Gala in Atlanta—an annual event hosted by the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation.

The doll is a celebration of Houston at her most vibrant. She is dressed in a recreation of the purple, body-hugging tank dress featured in the music video, complete with colorful statement earrings, pumps, and her signature 1980s curls. She also comes with a microphone and microphone stand, giving collectors a miniature version of the superstar ready to hit the stage.

The design was created in collaboration with Pat Houston, president of the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation and executor of Houston’s estate. Mattel says the collaboration helped ensure that the doll reflected Houston’s recognizable fashion, glamour, and spirit.

And for collectors who love the details, the doll features a likeness of Whitney Houston—an articulated original body and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity. The doll was designed by Carlyle Nuera, with packaging designed by Priscila Bara.

Where Can You Buy The Whitney Houston Barbie?

The Barbie Signature Whitney Houston Doll is available now for $60. Fans can purchase it at Target stores and online, as well as through Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Mattel Creations.

A woman in a red sequined dress holding a Barbie doll with curly brown hair, posing in front of a pink background.
Source: Photo Credit / Derek White

You can shop directly through Mattel Creations while supplies last.

The release is especially meaningful considering Houston’s extraordinary career. She sold more than 220 million albums, singles, and videos worldwide and remains the only artist to have seven consecutive number one singles.

Mattel describes the doll as a tribute to the woman affectionately known as “The Voice,” whose music and influence continue to resonate around the world.

For longtime Whitney fans, this is a little piece of music history, a celebration of Black excellence, and a reminder that Whitney Houston’s star power is still shining bright.

RELATED: 10 Of Whitney Houston’s Most Iconic Fashion Moments

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We’ll Always Love Her: Here’s How To Get Your Hands On The Whitney Houston Barbie Doll was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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