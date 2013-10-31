Put On Blast: NeNe Leakes’ Sister Says She Was Smashing Gregg While He Was Still Married To Another Woman

NeNe’s “half” sister has a new reality show in works and is spilling all her famous sister’s secrets!

NeNe Leakes’ Sister Says She Was Gregg’s Mistress

NeNe Leakes beefed with Phaedra Parks on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion show for contacting her estranged sisters to help bring some old skeleton’s out of NeNe’s wig closet.

NeNe’s sisters didn’t take too kindly to NeNe calling them half and saying they were jealous of her money makin’ fame after being exposed. Well, her sister is still putting her on blast…

Her (half) sister Kendle Kenya Sherman recently sat down for an interview and continued to drag her reality star sister:

When asked why NeNe likes to keep her and the rest of her sisters a secret:

“Well you know, my sister, I believe she has her issues with our family.”

On why being called a “half sister” angers her:

“Honey, that is my sister. We Black. We don’t say half. We say sister. We share the same mom and we share the same dad. Listen, when people say what they have to say about our family, it’s okay. NeNe knows and I know. We’re sisters. Maybe now that she’s Hollywood, I’m considered a half-sister.”

On why she wasn’t invited to NeNe’s second wedding:

“Well, I was invited to the first wedding, I just wasn’t in the first wedding. No [I didn’t approve of the first wedding] because Gregg was a married man. She let the world know. It is what it is. Everybody knows that. [I wasn’t invited to the second wedding] because right now, we don’t even have a relationship. Right now we don’t communicate with each other.”

YT