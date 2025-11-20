Mugshots & Messiness: Real Housewives Who’ve Been Arrested

The Real Housewives franchise has never been short on drama, but lately, the headlines have been giving the confessionals a run for their money.

These women may serve luxury, reads, and relationship chaos every week, but cameras don’t stop the consequences when real-life trouble hits. With the recent news surrounding former Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton, fans are once again reminded that even reality royalty can end up facing real legal issues.

As previously reported, Mia Thornton was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after police accused her of taking more than $11,000 worth of furniture from a furnished condo she had recently moved out of. Officials say she left in the middle of the night and took items ranging from a TV to décor pieces, leading to a larceny charge and a trip to the Fulton County Jail.

While Mia’s situation is the latest, she’s far from the only Housewife whose off-screen choices made courtroom waves. From alleged fraud schemes to DUIs to full-on physical altercations, Housewives across nearly every franchise have found themselves in legal trouble at one point or another. These incidents have sparked national conversations about fame, accountability, and how the pressure of reality TV can mix dangerously with real-world decisions.

People has extensively documented many of these cases, breaking down charges involving stars like Wendy Osefo, Karen Huger, Jen Shah, Luann de Lesseps, and more. Their full report provides detailed timelines, official statements, and updates on the status of each case today.

Whether the issue is fraud, substance-related charges, domestic disputes, or full-on Bravo brawls gone sideways, many Housewives have had their mugshots circulate just as widely as their reunion looks. Some situations ended with probation or community service. Others led to prison time. Some stars managed to rebuild their careers after the scandal, while others quietly disappeared from the spotlight.

The list you’re about to read breaks down each case clearly and accurately, using trusted sources from People, FOX 5 Atlanta, and other reputable news outlets. It offers context, updates, and a deeper look at what really happened beyond the headlines.

Be sure to check out a full rundown of The Real Housewives stars who’ve traded in their wine glasses for handcuffs. Reality TV may be glamorous, but these moments prove that no one’s immune to real-life consequences. Grab your popcorn. Here are the Real Housewives stars who have been arrested and the dramatic stories behind each moment.

Check out a gallery of the Real Housewives stars who have been arrested below:

1. Mia Thornton Source:Getty Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Nicole Fields-Thornton was arrested in Atlanta in 2025 on larceny charges. According to FOX 5 Atlanta, she allegedly removed about $11,000 in furniture and a TV from a furnished rental condo when she moved out, then was taken into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. 2. Wendy Osefo Source:Getty Also from RHOP, Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie, were arrested on fraud charges. People reported that authorities say they filed a false claim, claiming designer items were stolen during a “burglary” while they were out of town. 3. Karen Huger Source:Bravo The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger was arrested after a car crash. She was officially charged with DUI, driving under the influence, and other related traffic offenses, per People. 4. Jen Shah Source:Bravo TV Perhaps one of the most serious: NPR shared that Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was arrested for her role in a massive telemarketing fraud scheme. Prosecutors say she and her assistant conned hundreds of people, especially seniors, by selling fake business services. 5. Leah McSweeney Source:Getty On RHONY, Leah McSweeney was arrested back in 2002. People reported that she says she threw a water bottle that hit a cop during a chaotic crowd-clearance. 6. Gina Kirschenheiter Source:Getty RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter was arrested on DUI charges in 2019 per People. At almost the same time, her ex-husband Matt was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. 7. Luann de Lesseps Source:Getty The RHONY original “Countess” got real-life drama when she was arrested in 2017. She faced charges for disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest, battery against an officer, and threatening a public servant. People reported that Lesseps’ arrest cost her her relationships. 8. Kim Richards Source:Getty The Hollywood Gossip shared that RHOBH star Kim Richards has had a rocky past. In 2015, she was arrested for public intoxication, trespassing, resisting the police, and battery. 9. NeNe Leakes Source:Wireimage Before she made millions, RHOA’s NeNe Leakes had legal trouble. People reported that she pleaded guilty to multiple counts in 1992 for “theft of services” after issues with her phone company. 10. Teresa Guidice Source:Getty The RHONJ power couple made headlines when they were indicted on 39 counts of federal fraud in 2013. According to WPTV News, Teresa went to prison for 15 months and Joe received 41 months. 11. Sonja Morgan Source:Getty Per People’s report, RHONY’s Sonja Morgan was arrested in 2010 on several traffic-related charges, including DUI. 12. Porsha Williams Source:E! During a heated RHOA reunion, Porsha Williams was arrested after getting into a fight with Kenya Moore. People reports that she turned herself in and was booked for misdemeanor battery. 13. Tinsley Mortimer Source:Getty RHONY alum Tinsley Mortimer was arrested in 2016 for trespassing outside her ex’s home. 14. Danielle Staub Source:Getty From RHONJ, Danielle Staub has had a controversial past. People reported that the reality star was arrested at one point and later pleaded guilty to extortion, after pleading down from more serious charges. 15. Kelly Bensimon Source:Getty The former RHONY cast member, Kelly Bensimon, was arrested in 2009 on suspicion of assault after allegedly punching her then-boyfriend. 16. Marysol Patton Source:Getty RHOM’s Marysol Patton was arrested for DUI in 2010. She eventually pleaded to a lesser reckless driving charge.