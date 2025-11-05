Nephew Tommy Talks “Ready To Love Detroit” & The Motor City Singles Seeking Love

Whattup, doe?! Ready To Love is back in an exciting new city with 20 sexy singles. The show continues to spotlight successful Black men and women in their 30s and 40s who are serious about finding real, lasting love, and Nephew Tommy told BOSSIP all about this latest season. The host confirmed that Detroit brings a fresh energy to the series with its rich culture, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit, and he shared what it TRULY means to be “ready to love.”

