Jordin Sparks & Byron And CeCe Scott Bring Star Power And Real Investment Opportunities To America’s Real Deal [Exclusive]

During an exclusive press junket for America’s Real Deal, Jordin Sparks and Byron and CeCe Scott explained how this first-of-its-kind format is designed to change lives—both for entrepreneurs and for families watching at home. For Sparks, who is a Grammy-nominated singer, actress, and entrepreneur, the show offered a chance to merge her entertainment background with real-world impact.

“It was fun to be able to not only be the host, but to also encourage them and say, ‘Hey, you know what? It’s scary sometimes. I know this is a lot of pressure,’” Sparks said. “I was also absorbing everything that was going on… it really was a learning experience for me. Now that I have my son, me and my husband are always talking about what we’re going to do to build generational wealth for him. To be able to learn and grow my own portfolio was really great.”