The Cast & Creators Of G.R.I.T.S. Talk Their Coming Of Age Skate Saga

The cast of G.R.I.T.S., an 8-episode ALLBLK series following three Memphis friends navigating life, ambition, and womanhood in the South, is detailing their heartfelt, funny, and real series. G.R.I.T.S. (Girls Raised in the South) follows Keisha (Jasmine Sargent), Ty (Ashanti Harris), and Francis (Aja “Slimeroni” Canyon), determined to define the next chapter in their lives and find solace in their favorite pastime: roller skating. The trio told BOSSIP about the show alongside the show’s creators and executive producers, Deji LaRay and Thomas Q. Jones.

