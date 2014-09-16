‘Are You Kidding?! I Don’t Wanna Hear About Your Happiness!’ 15 Things We Learned From The ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’ Premiere

- By Bossip Staff
Were you watching????

“Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” Episode 1

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood premiered Monday and brought the drama, the tears and a face off over Ray J. As previously reported Mona’s giving Atlanta a break and is making a scene in L.A. with cast members that include former B2K members, sex tape stars and rappers.

Did you tune in???

Check out 15 things we learned from last night’s premiere after the flip.

1.) Ray J is “THE ONE” for Teairra Mari

2.) Omarions’ mother DOES NOT like his baby’s mother April. Hi Mama Joyce!

3.) Omarion’s mother and his baby mother also have matching nose rings

4.) Soulja Boy is an “actor”….duly noted.

5.) Teairra does NOT care about Ray J’s happiness- without her—- “Are you kidding?! I don’t wanna hear about your happiness!”

6.)  Nia Riley has been “dating” Soulja Boy for a looooong time….even though we could’ve sworn he was dating Diamond.

    7.) Omarion and Lil Fizz got fake haircuts and expected us not to notice.

    8.) Ray J’s new girlfriend is a “stripper”—per Teairra Mari

    9.) Teairra has a Ray J tattoo on her chest…..SIGH.

    10.) Ray J’s assistant Morgan sounds A LOT like Mona…

    11.) Lil Fizz has a (really pretty) baby mama.

    12.) Lil Fizz’s baby mama is going the Bedroom Kandi route and peddling sex toys that heat up to HOW MANY degrees???

    13.) Teairra was (allegedly) having some health issues downstairs and Princess Love found out about it.

    14.) Omarion has a whole lotta swag. K.

    15.) Teairra Mari will fight you…and you…and you…and YOU.

