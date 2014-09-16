‘Are You Kidding?! I Don’t Wanna Hear About Your Happiness!’ 15 Things We Learned From The ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’ Premiere
“Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” Episode 1
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood premiered Monday and brought the drama, the tears and a face off over Ray J. As previously reported Mona’s giving Atlanta a break and is making a scene in L.A. with cast members that include former B2K members, sex tape stars and rappers.
Did you tune in???
Check out 15 things we learned from last night’s premiere after the flip.
5.) Teairra does NOT care about Ray J’s happiness- without her—- “Are you kidding?! I don’t wanna hear about your happiness!”
6.) Nia Riley has been “dating” Soulja Boy for a looooong time….even though we could’ve sworn he was dating Diamond.
12.) Lil Fizz’s baby mama is going the Bedroom Kandi route and peddling sex toys that heat up to HOW MANY degrees???
13.) Teairra was (allegedly) having some health issues downstairs and Princess Love found out about it.
