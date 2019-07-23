Hello Summer: Rosa Acosta’s Bangin’ Bawdy Is As Bangin’ Of A Bawdy As Ever And We Are Not Worthy

- By Bossip Staff
Eat your greens 😏 @prettylittlething

Rosa Acosta is one of the legendary models in the game. She blew up the internet pretty much a decade ago when she started appearing in magazines and rap videos. Guess what? She’s still out here killing it and looking fine as ever. Acosta has been vision board body goals for a while now and it’s only getting more insane because she’s staying right and tight as hell.

So you know what time it is. Hello Summer! It’s a tradition like no other, so take a look and enjoy Rosa’s incredible bawdy. Salute to the legend…

Game over 😈

Wild thing 😛

    Stallions link up 🐎

    My new friend 🐎 His name is Payaso 🥰

