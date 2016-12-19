Here’s What Happened When Common And Serena Williams Went Face To Face On National TV

Common and Serena Face To Face

Common and Serena Williams have a long history. They dated for a long time, broke up and then Common got all angry about Serena hanging out with Drake. All these years later, the two got together for The Undefeated on ESPN and met face-to-face to discuss race, sports and life in general. While they didn’t really address their past, people still had a ton of thoughts about them.

Click through to see all the amateur relationship experts analyze the situation and you can click here to see the whole video.