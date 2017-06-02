Savage Ting: Thicky Rih-Rih Popped Up At Cavs-Warriors Game 1 & Won The Internet

"Bruh Rihanna come to all the finals brush ya damn hair" pic.twitter.com/J3Ur0PoYNQ — DoN (@CanDonLive90) June 2, 2017

Thicky Rih Comes Thru & Steals Game 1

Queen thicky Rih-Rih popped up at Cavs-Warriors Game 1, stole the show and won the internet with hilariously savagey behavior (and over-the-top Bron-Bron stannery) that sent the whole entire internet into a meme-crazy TIZZY.

We all know why Rihanna is there… #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/X1jqC7RtnZ — Francisco Rios (@cisco0602) June 2, 2017

Peep the hilarious chaos over Rih’s show-stealing Game 1 appearance.