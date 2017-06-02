Savage Ting: Thicky Rih-Rih Popped Up At Cavs-Warriors Game 1 & Won The Internet
- By Bossip Staff
Thicky Rih Comes Thru & Steals Game 1
Queen thicky Rih-Rih popped up at Cavs-Warriors Game 1, stole the show and won the internet with hilariously savagey behavior (and over-the-top Bron-Bron stannery) that sent the whole entire internet into a meme-crazy TIZZY.
Peep the hilarious chaos over Rih’s show-stealing Game 1 appearance.
