Rooting For Everyone Black: Miss Jamaica Stole Our Damn Hearts Last Night And We’re In Love
Miss Jamaica Stuns
If you watched the Miss Universe pageant then you saw the star of the whole night: Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett. She was gorgeous, smart, captivating and everything in between. And when it was announced she was only SECOND RUNNER UP, we were devastated. But don’t worry, boo boo. You don’t need some dumb crown to be OUR Miss Universe.
Take a look at everyone who fell madly in love with this queen, and more of her pics on the flip.
View this post on Instagram
• Day 15 • Today was absolutely amazing! The ladies and I went out on a little adventure with the current queen Iris Mittenaere and it was nothing short of wonderful. It allowed for the us to reflect on where we are and who we are. We don't know what is going to happen tomorrow, but we do know one thing, we will forever remain sisters. Just as I thought the day was coming to an end and it was time to prep for tomorrow… knock, knock, my family came to visit. A visit well needed. Knowing that my family will be in the crowd cheering me on, not to mention my FELLOW JAMAICANS and friends who I know will be there in spirit and on the other side of the screen supporting me is all I could ask for. I LOVE YOU ALLLL!!!! ❤️ Outfit: @tia_clothesgirl #YourJamaicanQueen
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
• Night 14 • The girls and I had our last dinner together last night. I'm walking away with new friends and tons of new memories that I will have with me forever. I'm thankful for it all. I'm also thankful for the support that I've gotten from my chaperone Pennie, always encouraging, kind and consistently being there even more than she needed to be. Pennie! My sweet Pennie! To my fellow queens and Pennie! I will miss you and I hope this isn't goodbye but later. Love you girls! XoXo 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 Outfit: @houseofjade_ Shoes: @uzuriinternational #TeamJamaica #YourJamaicanQueen
View this post on Instagram
• Day 11 • Thank you @phvegas for allowing the ladies and I to stay in such a magnificent hotel… The warmth and comfort of the atmosphere assisted in the forming of new friendships and made us feel more like we were all one big family in a beautiful home away from home. Top: @phvegas Skirt: @drennalunadolls #MissUniverse #Jamaica
View this post on Instagram
• Day 4 • 🎶 See that girl.. Watch that scene.. Digging the Dancing Queen!- 🎶 • I'm back out and I'm all fringed out! I've got a long day ahead but that won't stop me from keeping you updated! • Xoxo, Dav 📸: the one and only! @casscheryofficial Outfit: @stushcoutureapparel1 Scarf: @sophiamaxbrown Jewelry: @uzuriinternational #MissUniverse #YourJamaicanQueen
View this post on Instagram
Walking for DrennaLunna at Moda Collection Runway Show lastnight and got the opportunity to slay with former queens!😍😍💃👑 #modarunway #modacollection #collectionmoda #style #fashion #runway #runwayshow #highfashion #couture #fashionblogger #fashionista #instafashion #model #muj2017 MUA: @glambyoneilmua6618 Photographer: @aw.876 Dress: @drennalunadolls Lashes: @beautyjournalspacare
View this post on Instagram
Yep. That type of caption coming… Tomorrow I depart to Las Vegas, another audacious experience and I am ready! For the couple weeks that I had, I worked tirelessly on improving all areas.😥 The team! @paulaanneja & Fabian Thomas for my speech sessions, thank you.🤗🤗 To @kipfitbody for getting my body in shape and being a motivator! Thank you!😗😘 @glambyoneilmua6618 & @dmarieinstitute thank you for every glam & every session!😚😚😚 To @yendizzle my lovely runway and stage presentation coach, thank you mamacita you have taught me soo much!😍🤗 @ndtcjamaica thank you for allowing me to use your studio as a training ground in my preparation!🙂 @kigjamaica thank you for the car accessibility for the time. To alllll the designers that are on board, let's rock vegas with these pieces! 😌 @angeliespeno my etiquette session will not go in vain & I will be eating like a queen should!🙈 @stouteyjae my bestfriend, my backbone, one of my biggest supporter thank you!💕💕 To the Miss Universe organization, THANK YOU FOR EVERY THING! P.S. early mawning flight! Hint hint!😂😭 MUA: @glambyoneilmua6618 @dmarieinstitute Photographer: @iamdashproductions Designer Piece: @uzuriinternational #davinabennett #missuniversejamaica #davinaleaves #lasvegas #journeytothecrown #jamaicanqueen #naturalhair #progress #afroqueen #fierce
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.