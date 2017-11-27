Rooting For Everyone Black: Miss Jamaica Stole Our Damn Hearts Last Night And We’re In Love

- By Bossip Staff
Miss Jamaica Stuns

If you watched the Miss Universe pageant then you saw the star of the whole night: Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett. She was gorgeous, smart, captivating and everything in between. And when it was announced she was only SECOND RUNNER UP, we were devastated. But don’t worry, boo boo. You don’t need some dumb crown to be OUR Miss Universe.

Take a look at everyone who fell madly in love with this queen, and more of her pics on the flip.

