Rumor Control: Erica Mena Denies That She’s Marrying Safaree To Compete With THIS #LHNNY Couple

Erica Mena Claps Back At Safaree Relationship Doubters

Erica Mena knows you think her love with Safaree is a “Love & Hip Hop” storyline and she’s issuing a response. The reality star who accepted Safaree’s super sweet marriage proposal is clapping back at people who think she’s only with Safaree not only for camera time—but because her ex recently got engaged.

Earlier this month Cyn Santana who previously dated Erica

accepted a marriage proposal from Safaree’s friend Joe Budden.

Fans think that’s all way too convenient and they’re adamant that this is all carefully calculated by Mona or Erica herself.

Safaree proposed to Erica days after Joe proposed to Cyn & y’all tryna tell me this not staged? They’ve been dating two hours 😂 call me a hater idgaf look bruh I know you wanna get married but you need to take time to get to know ms. wildcard first! #LHH pic.twitter.com/FhBbmvnS36 — Bring Mishael Back (@LongLiveHevon) December 25, 2018

I’m sorry but Erica Mena probably only got Safaree to propose to her since her ex Cyn got engaged to Joe Budden. Erica doesn’t even like Safaree like that she said it on that TV show Scared Famous! — Emma Jean🇧🇧 (@emmajean_b) December 25, 2018

According to Erica, however, people are desperate to compare her Safaree coupledom to Joe and Cyn’s when they should just “let her be great.”

It’s really a joke how folks got nerve to say I’m trying to be like X , Y and Z…… How? I’ve done everything I’ve ever wanted to do before turning 23 years old. Down to the music. Stop comparing me and just let me continue being great. — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) December 27, 2018

Not only that, she’s not even ON “Love & Hip Hop” right now so how could it be for a storyline????

Y’all want a storyline so bad and currently as it stands right now I’m not even on LHH. But carry on 😩😂 — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) December 28, 2018

