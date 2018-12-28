Rumor Control: Erica Mena Denies That She’s Marrying Safaree To Compete With THIS #LHNNY Couple
Erica Mena Claps Back At Safaree Relationship Doubters
Erica Mena knows you think her love with Safaree is a “Love & Hip Hop” storyline and she’s issuing a response. The reality star who accepted Safaree’s super sweet marriage proposal is clapping back at people who think she’s only with Safaree not only for camera time—but because her ex recently got engaged.
Earlier this month Cyn Santana who previously dated Erica…
accepted a marriage proposal from Safaree’s friend Joe Budden.
View this post on Instagram
On a fuckin high. The universe is funny man!!!! From soulmates first..Before we even knew. To friends. To lovers. To parents. And now partners for life! We get to navigate this journey together. Thank you for loving me the way that you do. I love you and our kid!!!! Our wedding is about to be on A THOUSAND!!!!! Thank you God! ❤️Captured by @jnsilva ✨✨✨✨
Fans think that’s all way too convenient and they’re adamant that this is all carefully calculated by Mona or Erica herself.
According to Erica, however, people are desperate to compare her Safaree coupledom to Joe and Cyn’s when they should just “let her be great.”
Not only that, she’s not even ON “Love & Hip Hop” right now so how could it be for a storyline????
Sit down haters—-this love’s for real.
Right? Right.
More from our lovebirds on the flip.
Erica’s going to be in two movies in 2019.
Safaree knows you’re just jealous.
Safaree might have twenty groomsmen.
Did you know that Safaree got permission from Erica’s son and mother to propose? TMZ reports that both parties gave Safaree permission to get straaaait down on one knee.
