Boo’d Up For The New Year: Beach Baes Karrueche And Victor Cruz Blissfully Bring In 2019

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz

Source: Am/SplashNews / Splash News

Victor Cruz Romance With Karrueche Tran Going Splashingly Well

Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran brought in the New Year with their relationship looking super strong. The couple were photographed frolicking in the ocean at Miami Beach on New Year’s Eve.

Source: Am/SplashNews / Splash News

Somebody is definitely GLOWING! Looks like Victor has been keeping a smile on Karrueche’s face. The couple did not post photos together but they each posted big smiles on their social media… Hit the flip to see.

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY NEW YEAR YALL! 💚

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

View this post on Instagram

I’m ready for 2019.

A post shared by Victor Cruz (@teamvic) on

View this post on Instagram

Off to a good start…

A post shared by Victor Cruz (@teamvic) on

