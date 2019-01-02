Boo’d Up For The New Year: Beach Baes Karrueche And Victor Cruz Blissfully Bring In 2019
Victor Cruz Romance With Karrueche Tran Going Splashingly Well
Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran brought in the New Year with their relationship looking super strong. The couple were photographed frolicking in the ocean at Miami Beach on New Year’s Eve.
Somebody is definitely GLOWING! Looks like Victor has been keeping a smile on Karrueche’s face. The couple did not post photos together but they each posted big smiles on their social media… Hit the flip to see.
