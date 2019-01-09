Accountability Allergic Kevin Hart Haplessly Declares He’s DONE Discussing The Oscars Controversy [Video]

He’s Hartly sorry…

Kevin Hart Says He’s Done Discussing Oscars Controversy

Belligerent and still hardly sorry Kevin Hart’s making a “final statement” on the controversy surrounding him and the Oscars.

As previously reported old homophobic tweets surfaced from Kevin’s Twitter account shortly after he was announced as the Academy Awards host. He then dropped out as host but refused to apologize. Despite that Ellen campaigned to have him back much to many people’s chagrin.

Now Kevin whose been playing victim this whole time is forcibly closing the curtain on the issue. The comedian/actor was a guest on Good Morning America this morning and he told Michael Strahan that he REFUSES to discuss it further.

“I’m done with it. It gets no more energy from me,” said Hart. “That’s why I said, for the last time, I’m addressing this. There’s no more conversation about it. I’m literally—I’m over that. I’m over the moment, and I’m about today. So, if it’s accepted great, If not, it’s nothing I can control. Some things are left out of your hands. So, I’m done with it. I’m over it. That’s where I’m personally at.”

He then stuck to his guns when Strahan continued to question him about it and argued that he’s “already explained how he’s evolved.”

“I’m not saying how I changed anymore,” he said. “I’m not saying what I’ve done and what the new me is. I’m not giving no more explanation of who I am. I’ve done it. I’ve done it several times. I’ve tweeted it. I’ve talked about it when I went on Ellen. I said it on my radio show. I’m just done. So you have to come to a point where you know that you’ve given all that you possibly can. And if that’s received, then great—then that means we’ve achieved something. If it’s not, there’s nothing I can do. So, I do this now [shrugs].” “I’m over it,” he added. “There’s no more conversation about it … I’m over that, I’m over the moment.”

Touche sir.

People are none too pleased with the way Kevin’s been handling this entire situation. Instead of just admitting that he wrong to drop “f***t” several times on his own volition he’s shifted the blame to the media instead of being accountable.

What do YOU think about Kevin Hart deading the Oscars discussion???