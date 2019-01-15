Good Googly Moogly! Ashley Graham Is Outchea Looking Thicktastic In Her Essentials Swimsuits For All Collection

Ashley Graham Relaunches Her Essentials Collection

Got a bawwwwwwdy like Ashley Graham? The curvy beauty has relaunched her Essentials collection with leading swimwear brand, Swimsuits For All!

Available to purchase online now, the collection features 7 new suits, including lace-up and strategic cut-out one-pieces, striped bikini sets and cut-outranging, all in essential black and white options and ranging from size 4 up to 24. Ashley’s long time partnership and collaboration with Swimsuits For All continues to lead the conversation forward on empowering women of all shapes and sizes. You can purchase suits from Ashley’s Essentials collection HERE

Keep flipping for more lewks at Ashley serving up them suits…