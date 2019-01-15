Straaaaaaait Smitten! Safaree Gushes Over Bride-To-Be Erica Mena As She Shops For Wedding Dresses

Erica Mena Goes Wedding Dress Shopping

Erica Mena apparently said “yes to the dress” this week as she prepares to marry Safaree. The former “Love & Hip Hop” star posted a picture of herself trying on wedding dresses this week with Beverly Hills designers Ryan Patros & Walter Mendez.

On her story, she also tried on several other gowns and teased that she was having one made.

The pictures apparently left Safaree “speechless”—but not speechless enough to repost the picture and write a “STRAAAAAIT smitten” caption about his bride-to-be.

“I would say I Can’t believe it but I prayed for this and God always answers my prayers,” wrote Safaree. “Can’t wait to see what dress you pick but i know i have to wait. I know our wedding is going to be big and extra as hell but if it was just me you & our families I’d be good with that.”

Somebody is straaaaaait smitten!

As previously reported the couple’s reportedly received huge 6-figure offers to live stream their impending nuptials but haven’t signed a deal—yet. There’s also speculation that there could be a VH1 wedding special brewing.

What do YOU think about Safaree and Erica Mena prepping for their wedding???