City Gyal: Meet the Gravity Defying Jamaican Cake Clapper Who Won Caresha’s $25,000 “Twerk” Challenge
There’s been a lot of chatter about the awe-inspiring visual for City Girls and Cardi B’s “Twerk.” Those who have been following the process before making the video, know that it started as a contest for the best twerker.
Well, here is the woman who won 25 racks for floating on her head. Her name is Headtop Aneika and she’s an actual dancehall Queen.
Dance Hall Queen Headtop ain’t new to this! She’s true to this! She’s been sharing her over the top twerk style for years on social media.
Hit the flip to see more of her caketastic talents. Are YOU a fan?
Alot of people use to say "all she do is shake her ass and go on her head and thats not gonna get me no where " look at me now 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 i shake my ass and do headtop until I reach an international music video and I won 25k 🤗🤗 #lookatmenow Thank you @citygirls @yungmiami305 @thegirljt @qcmceo_p #citygirls #girlcode #citygirlstwerkchallenge25k Big up my friends , my day one supporters and my new supporters 😙😙😙😙 @instagram
