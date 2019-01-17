City Gyal: Meet the Gravity Defying Jamaican Cake Clapper Who Won Caresha’s $25,000 “Twerk” Challenge

- By Bossip Staff
BET Hip Hop Weekend 2018 - Motown Records Dinner

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Meet The Woman Who Won City Girls’ “Twerk” Challenge

There’s been a lot of chatter about the awe-inspiring visual for City Girls and Cardi B’s “Twerk.” Those who have been following the process before making the video, know that it started as a contest for the best twerker.

Well, here is the woman who won 25 racks for floating on her head. Her name is Headtop Aneika and she’s an actual dancehall Queen.

Dance Hall Queen Headtop ain’t new to this! She’s true to this! She’s been sharing her over the top twerk style for years on social media.

Hit the flip to see more of her caketastic talents. Are YOU a fan?

 

Sunday flex #footballmatch

