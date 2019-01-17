Sparkle Denies Leaving Her Niece Alone With R. Kelly & Speaks On Her Family Not Testifying Against Him [Video]

Sparkle Speaks On “Surviving R. Kelly”

Sparkle is speaking out on the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary and dishing more details on what was left out.

According to the Chicago songstress who spoke to our sister site MadameNoire, she’s relieved that the doc was released because she feels like she “stood alone from 2001 till today.”

Now Sparkle says she wants one thing to be emphatically clear; she did NOT leave her niece alone in the studio with the predatory singer.

“I didn’t leave my niece in the studio by herself,” said Sparkle. “I saw her that evening walking into the studio to record for my album and I was like, ‘Whatchu doing here?’ ‘Who’s with you?’ She said ‘Oh I was dropped off.’ […] I Immediately got on the phone with my sister.”

She also added that while she introduced her niece to R.Kelly it was in the presence of other family members including her niece’s dad who played guitar for Kelly for several years.

“I never ever left my niece alone anywhere for that matter. Yes, I did introduce her, but I introduced a bevy of family to him. I introduced her correctly. Her parents brought her down to the studio and that’s where the introduction happened. I introduced most of my family to Robert.”

There’s lots more to this interview like Sparkle alleging that R. dropped her for having a boyfriend amongst other things and told her parents that he wanted to “jack off to her pictures.” She also denied that she tried to capitalize off the doc by dropping a single.

And just like you, Sparkle’s still BAFFLED about her family members not testifying against R. when she believes the underage girl in the tape was definitely her niece.

Watch below.

See another video on the flip.