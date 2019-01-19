Dopeness: Big Boi Just Bought The Iconic “Dungeon Studio”; Birthplace Of Outkast & Legendary Atlanta Sound [Video]

Big Boi Officially Buys “The Dungeon”, Birthplace Of Outkast’s Music Career

Big-Boi just bought back a piece of history that was very near & dear to him. Half of the Outkast collective recently secured a new piece of ATL property, “The Dungeon”, where the Dungeon Family once recorded most of their formative music.

The historic house was originally the property of producer Rico Wade’s mother and most notably featured a studio in the basement, where ATL royalty Organized Noize, Goodie Mob, Big Rube, EJ, Outkast, and Backbone developed their sound.