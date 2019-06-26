Where’s Onika? Megan Thee Stallion Lists Her Top 5 Female Rappers & Some Barbz Are Baffled Their Queen Didn’t Make The List

- By Bossip Staff

2019 WKYS Women's Day Celebration

Source: Brian Stukes/Cooper Neill/Getty / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion Lists Her Top Five Female Rappers & It Doesn’t Include Nicki Minaj

So America’s favorite Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion recently sat down with “The Cruz Show” on Real 92.3 and she did something everyone was probably waiting for…

She listed her top five women M.C.’s of all time. Her list was filled with greats including Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, Missy Elliott, and Eve. Then, to top it off, Meg threw in her latest M.C. fav…herself.

 

We not mad.

However, the group that was mad (and are eternally mad) were the Barbz.

Apparently, some of them were a little upset that Ms. Nicki Minaj wasn’t on Meg’s G.O.A.T. list.

 

Luckily, the Internet swiftly silenced any Meg slander with some pointed tweets.

 

