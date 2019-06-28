Knocked Up Or Nah: Rihanna’s Fenty Photos Spark Bad Gal Gestation Rumors—But There’s ONE Problem…

Here we go again…

Rihanna’s Latest Photos Spark Pregnancy Rumors

Rumors are once again circulating that a certain Bajan Bad Gal is expecting. Rihanna’s Navy is buzzing over their leader’s latest photos that show her decked out in a red Fenty dress.

According to some fans, however, Rih’s red moment isn’t only about her Fenty frock, it’s actually about a burgeoning baby bump.

In one of the photos, it does look like she could be carrying and she JUST said in Interview Magazine that she wants kids “more than anything in life.”



Social media is now flooded with comments from people convinced that she’s pregnant with her first child from her billionaire boo thang.

Am I tripping ……. orrrrrrr is Rihanna pregnant 🥰🥴🥴🥴🥴. pic.twitter.com/wwtGRc9Mj2 — Steph 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@SimplyEval) June 28, 2019

Oh u pregnant, pregnant 🤰 — LOLA (@baddiebaddie_) June 28, 2019

But is Rih reaaaaally pregnant??? We’ve got some evidence on the flip that might suggest otherwise.