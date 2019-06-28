Knocked Up Or Nah: Rihanna’s Fenty Photos Spark Bad Gal Gestation Rumors—But There’s ONE Problem…
Rihanna’s Latest Photos Spark Pregnancy Rumors
Rumors are once again circulating that a certain Bajan Bad Gal is expecting. Rihanna’s Navy is buzzing over their leader’s latest photos that show her decked out in a red Fenty dress.
According to some fans, however, Rih’s red moment isn’t only about her Fenty frock, it’s actually about a burgeoning baby bump.
In one of the photos, it does look like she could be carrying and she JUST said in Interview Magazine that she wants kids “more than anything in life.”
Social media is now flooded with comments from people convinced that she’s pregnant with her first child from her billionaire boo thang.
But is Rih reaaaaally pregnant??? We’ve got some evidence on the flip that might suggest otherwise.
Just last week Rihanna did “Late Night With Seth Myers” and went DAY DRINKING with him.
And no, the bit wasn’t previously taped, Rihanna was photographed sipping a beer with the host on June 20.
So much for that—unless allll those drinks were mocktails.
See more terrifically thick/probably not pregnant Rihanna on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.