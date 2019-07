In a statement via the Associated Press, prosecutor Daniel Suneson said he had “come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defense and provocation.” Though two men (those said to have been harassing Rocky and others) were initially involved in the incident in question, the charges against Rocky and two other members of his team are related to only one of those two men.

Following this latest news, Rocky and the two others charged in the case are expected to remain in custody until a trial, which is estimated to begin as early as Tuesday.

“[Rocky] feels that he acted in self-defense, he is claiming that he is innocent, and in that perspective he of course is very sad,” defense attorney Slobodan Jovicic told AP on Thursday. Earlier this month, A$AP Ferg said that he had spoken with Rocky, who was in “good spirits” despite the circumstances.

“He just wanna get home,” Ferg said while being interviewed at ComplexCon Chicago. “Waiting on that court date to see wassup. He sends his love! Thank y’all for all your support. This s**t is really annoying honestly because it really don’t make sense to me. But I’ll let God work the way he works. Everybody keep your prayers up for my boy.”