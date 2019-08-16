Caption THIS (The Swirl Edition)

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 4

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble boat in Monaco after shopping

Source: AbacaPress / SplashNews / Splash News

Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble Look Lovey Dovey In Monaco

We caught these shots of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble looking lovey dovey after a Monaco shopping spree and we HAD to give y’all an opportunity to Caption This! Why should we be the ones to have all the fun?

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble boat in Monaco after shopping

Source: AbacaPress / SplashNews / Splash News

What would you title this shot of swirl baes Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble getting frisky in the south of France?

Hit the flip for some social snaps

View this post on Instagram

LoveyXStormi 💛💛💛💛 #love #italy

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Speaking of Lovey — you know that’s what the grandkids call Kris — how sweet is this shot of her and Stormi?

View this post on Instagram

Morning!! #stairwaytoheaven #itsavibe #memories

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: Ballers, Caption This, Multi

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.