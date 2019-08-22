85 To Africa: Jidenna Drives The Ladies Crazy With Provocative Promo Tour

Jidenna Melts The Internet With Promo Tour

Rising star Jidenna has the ladies in a heart eye TIZZY over his panty-sizzling promo tour for upcoming album “85 to Africa” that, based on sweaty videos popping up on Twitter, is the perfect soundtrack for the Nigerian thirst magnet’s dazzling dance shenanigans at packed pop-ups across the country.

Known mostly for his debut smash “Classic Man,” the profound girlfriend-snatcher has evolved into a globally thirsted over Rap snack with a next-level blend of sex appeal and charisma currently propelling him onto trending topic lists across every social media platform.

Me after bussin down on Jidenna in a basement pic.twitter.com/Nn4bP3NqiA — 🌈DOIN IT ALL FOR LOVE OH OH oh oh 💕 (@JustLatasha404) August 22, 2019

Peep the hilarious hysteria (and THIRST) over Jidenna on the flip.