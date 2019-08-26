Hello Summer: La La’s Reminding Us That Her Bikini BAWDY Is INSANE And We Love It
La La Anthony has been living out her most happy hot girl summer imaginable. She’s been living her best life and killing it all summer. She’s been giving us her best bawdy looks and bathing suit moments every second of warm weather.
Last night was the Power premiere and we saw La La again, reminding us that she has been one of the baddest in the game for a while now.
So as we wind down on Hello Summer, let’s look at La La’s most banging bawdy moments in the game.
Reflecting on what an amazing birthday today has been💜💜feeling so blessed for all of you & the family and friends that I have. The love is so genuine and so real. Thanks for always having my back during the good times and the bad times and never switching up on me. I LOVE YOU‼️💜 #birthdaygirl #cancerseason
