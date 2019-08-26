Here’s What Happened When Tristan Thompson Slid Inside A Popeyes & Bought Everybody Sandwiches

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

Tristan Thompson Buys Popeyes For Everybody, Sparks Hysteria

Our fave bed-hopping baller Tristan Thompson was spotted in a Popeyes where he bought everyone in line a hard-to-get chicken sandwich (or whatever they wanted) in a seemingly genuine act of kindness that quickly spread across the internet.

Now, we’re not sure if this will improve his tarnished image but it’s a start for the lusty villain who shook up the Kardashian empire.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Tristan Thompson buying out a Popeyes on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.