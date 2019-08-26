Here’s What Happened When Tristan Thompson Slid Inside A Popeyes & Bought Everybody Sandwiches

Tristan Thompson Buys Popeyes For Everybody, Sparks Hysteria

Our fave bed-hopping baller Tristan Thompson was spotted in a Popeyes where he bought everyone in line a hard-to-get chicken sandwich (or whatever they wanted) in a seemingly genuine act of kindness that quickly spread across the internet.

Now, we’re not sure if this will improve his tarnished image but it’s a start for the lusty villain who shook up the Kardashian empire.

Tell me why my brother and my dad were at Popeyes and @RealTristan13 pulled up and spotted everyone 😭 pic.twitter.com/wpo4I3NAbu — luis V (@vale_luis7) August 24, 2019

