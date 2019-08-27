WELP: Leslie Jones Leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ After Five Seasons

Leslie Jones Leaving “SNL”

It’s a wrap for Leslie Jones on “Saturday Night Live.”

The comedienne will not be back for the late-night show’s 45th season, reports Variety. If you’re wondering why she’s leaving, Variety adds that it’s to focus on her acting career. She’s booked and busy and starring with Chris Rock in the upcoming indie boxing drama I Am Maurice as well as with Kristen Bell in the indie film Queenpins. Leslie’s also been cast in the star-studded Coming To America sequel.

Les Dogg’s career is on the up and up. INn addition to those films she’s headlining her very own stand-up comedy special for Netflix, which is expected to drop sometime in 2020.

Jones has been an SNL staple since 2014, being nominated twice for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards. She’s also nominated this year for co-writing the lyrics to “Upper East Side,” a song featured in the show’s 44th season.