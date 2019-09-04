Happy Birthday Beyoncé: The Most Banging Beyoncé Pics Since Her LAST Birthday

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 13

Beyoncé’s Year In Pictures

You’ve taken off of work today, right? Of course you have. Because today is Queen Beyonce’s birthday! She’s now 38-years-old and looking as fly as ever. In the past year she’s given us a Beychella documentary, starred in Lion King and made a whole soundtrack to accompany it. She also cured our acne, got our credit right and is working on a cure for global warming.

All while looking flawless the whole time.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you Phoenix. 6 more shows. Hey LA!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

So let’s take a look at Beyoncé”s most amazing, thickalicious, bae-ful moments of the past year.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.