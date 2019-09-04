Happy Birthday Beyoncé: The Most Banging Beyoncé Pics Since Her LAST Birthday
- By Bossip Staff
Beyoncé’s Year In Pictures
You’ve taken off of work today, right? Of course you have. Because today is Queen Beyonce’s birthday! She’s now 38-years-old and looking as fly as ever. In the past year she’s given us a Beychella documentary, starred in Lion King and made a whole soundtrack to accompany it. She also cured our acne, got our credit right and is working on a cure for global warming.
All while looking flawless the whole time.
So let’s take a look at Beyoncé”s most amazing, thickalicious, bae-ful moments of the past year.
