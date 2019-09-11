Shea Butter Babies, Super Friends & Soul Singers: Things We Learned At The 10th Annual ONE Musicfest [Photos]

One Music Fest

ONE Musicfest blew out 10 candles on its birthday cake this weekend with star-studded melanin celebrating showcase like no other. The southeast’s biggest
brought out floods of people who traveled far and wide to Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park for a two-day sonic experience that included exclusive reunions, surprise guests, rap sing-alongs, award presentations and all-around celebration of black music and culture.

We were of course on hand for on for the fest and watched performances from Wu-Tang Clan, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, Tory Lanez, Three 6 Mafia, Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd, Raphael Saadiq, Teyana Taylor, DMX and more.

Hit the flip for some of the fave facts we learned from the festival.

Ari Lennox Is The Undisputed General Of The Shea Butter Babies 

“Shea Butter Baby” Ari Lennox is all about celebrating her fellow naturalistas. The Dreamville songstress told fans that she wrote her album for all her sisters who “are enough. ”

“I did this for my sisters, they’re acting like we’re not walking around being the finest people on earth. I did this to remind us that we ARE enough.”

Summer Walker Is A Soul Angel With Talent To Boot 

Summer Walker is a sultry songstress of many talents. The multifaceted songstress rocked rainbow tresses while connecting with fans, playing the guitar and performing her tracks from “Last Day Of Summer” and “Clear.”

She also told fans that she was singing some of her songs for the first time in front of a live audience in between sipping on some libations.

 

USHER’S STILL GOT IT!!!!

Urrrrrrrrsher came out during the finale of the show for KP The Great’s “Super Friends” segment. Usher proved to be super indeed, hitting the 8-counts from “You Don’t Have To Call” and “Yeah!” seamlessly, spinning his signature U-chain and all.

Put. Him. On. Tour. NOW!

T-Pain Has Endless Hits

T-Pain made the crowd hit a fever pitch Saturday when he ran through his outstanding catalog of hits. The Tallahassee crooner rapped, sang and danced onstage to hit after hit after hit including “In Love With A Stripper”, Rick Ross’ “I’m So Hood” and “In Love With A Stripper.”

The crowd ate it up during his part of the Florida All Stars set consisting of T-Pain, Trina, Trick Daddy and Uncle Luke. Out of all the acts Pain clearly had the most fun onstage before kicking it back in VIP with Big Tigger.

DMX Did His Own Personal #DMXChallenge 

DMX put on an explosive show for the crowd running through his Ruff Ryders classics. Things got especially exciting however when he ran through his currently trending Sisqo-assisted track “What They Want” that’s being used in the #DMXChallenge. Yes, Dark Man X remembered all the women he named in the song from “Brenda and LaTisha to Wanda and Tawanda.”

All treated fairly.

Uncle Luke Has A Message

Backstage we spoke with THEE Miami icon Uncle Luke. After running through his cheek clapping hits he told BOSSIP that he has a message for the people.

“Go out and vote!” said Luke.

    Trina Has Undeniable Strength

    Literally, just days after the passing of her mother, Trina still managed to put on a high-energy show. The baddest had an emotional moment on stage and burst into tears but after being comforted by fans who expressed their love to her, she continued.

    Wu-Tang Clan (Still) Ain’t Nothing To F*** Wit

    Wu-Tang set the scorching hot temps even higher after they made their ONE Musicfest debut. RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, and Masta Killa.
    The group also brought out lil Ol’ Dirty Bastard who took time out from filming “Growing Up Hip Hop” to pay PERFECT homage to his late pops.

    KP Really Does Have “Super Friends”

    Kawan Prather a.k.a. KP The Great closed out OneMusic Fest on Sunday and he brought out ALL his celeb friends. The ATL legend/songwriter/exec and DJ was already scheduled to bring out Pharrell and Usher, but he set the stage on fire by adding Trey Songz, Monica, Crime Mob, Yung Joc, OT Genasis, Rotimi, F.L.Y., Lil Nas X and more to his set. His set closed with the crowd getting crunk to Lil Jon.

    If you missed out on ONE Musicfest’s 10th anniversary then you missed a HELLUVA show.

     

    The ENTIRE Three Six Mafia reunited for the first time in 19 years in a truly once in a lifetime moment.

    Diamond hit the stage with Crime Mob for KP’s set.

    Yung Dro also came out to perform his hits.

    and it went down with Yung Joc.

    Teyana Taylor and her dancers put on a stellar SENSUAL show.

    Hulu sponsored an all you can eat Wu-Tang ice cream truck to promote “Wu-Tang An American Saga.”

    Newbie The Bonfyre stopped by the press tent.

    Musiq kept it soulful.

    Rae Sremmurd kept it TURNT.

