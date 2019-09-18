The Wyoming Wests: Kimmy Cakes Posts Precious Prairie Pics Of Her Pack But Where Is Widdle Psalmy Poo?
Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West And Kids On Yeehaw Agenda In Wyoming
Looks like Lil Nas X isn’t the only one with horsies in the back. This week Kimmy Cakes posted a family photo with hubby Kanye West and their three oldest kids, North, Saint and Chicago which she captioned “Wyoming Nights.”
That dusky sky is so beautiful right? But where the heck is Psalm West?
We searched high and low, zoomed in and out, but couldn’t find a trace of Psalm. Maybe he was resting inside the log cabin with — well we were gonna say the nanny, but since Kanye’s on his “no help” tear we’re not sure who was watching him.
Hit the flip for more stunning shots from Wyoming.
Looks like North and Chicago are both right at home riding horseback. We also love how the lavender of Kim’s pants goes perfect with the purple sky.
The little Wests Saint and Chicago rocked festive fringe ‘fits Mommy Kim copped in Wyoming. You likey?
Do you think Kim is doing the right thing keeping Psalm out of the spotlight as much as possible? It’s not like he won’t get plenty of exposure eventually riiiiiight?
