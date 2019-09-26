So Sad: Botham Jean’s Parents Burst Into Tears When Bodycam Footage Of His Death Plays In Court

Botham Jean Death Footage Plays During Amber Guyger Trial

The Amber Guyger murder trial has taken an even sadder turn. The parents of Guyger’s victim Botham Jean burst into tears and left after they were shown footage of his death without warning.

CNN reports that Judge Tammy Kemp asked for bodycam footage to be played in court that showed Jean’s final moments.

After a few minutes, Botham’s parents and family and friends stood up to leave. Before their exit Botham’s mom, Allison Jean could be heard sobbing loudly while Botham’s father, Bertrum Jean, cowered in the corner covering his ears.

Judge Kemp apparently didn’t know that the family hadn’t been warned and she apologized.

“I’m so sorry. I didn’t give any thought to the alleged victim’s family,” Kemp said.

CNN has been following the parents during the trial and they add that Amber Jean has been in therapy and fasting and praying every Saturday every 30 minutes for “courage to deal with the trial and acceptance of the outcome.”

Botham Jean’s family is suing Guyger and the city of Dallas. The former cop and her lawyers have argued that Guyger “mistook Botham’s apartment for her own” when she killed him.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jean family, we hope they find peace and most importantly, justice at the end of this trial.