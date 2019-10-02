Jhené Aiko Drops A “Triggered (Freestyle)” Remix With Some Help From 21 Savage and Summer Walker [Audio]
Jhené Aiko’s “Triggered (Freestyle)” Gets The Remix Treatment
Jhené Aiko has blessed us with another installment of her track, “Triggered (freestyle).” The new remix features a little help from 21 Savage and Summer Walker, who both follow Aiko’s lead in talking about their failed relationships.
The songstress originally dropped “Triggered” back in May before also released a video for the song. While a lot of people took this as a diss song toward her on-again off-again boyfriend Big Sean, Jhené took to Twitter following the track’s release to assure everyone that the feelings she felt on the track are no longer.
Hopefully, this new remix means we’re closer and closer to some more new music from the California native, whose most recent album came out 2 years ago. In the meantime, take a listen to the “Triggered” remix down below:
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.