FendiPrintsOn: Nicki Minaj Hosts All-Pink Fendi Soiree In Twin Outfits With Hubby-To-Be

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Fendi Collection With Party In Beverly Hills

Nicki Minaj debuted her Fendi capsule collection this week, complete with an all-pink Beverly Hills soiree. Nicki held a “Fendi Prints On” event at the Fendi store on Rodeo Drive in 90210. Guests included Stormi Reid, Paris Jackson, and Minglee Simmons.

The “Queen” rapper was escorted by her fiancee, Kenneth Petty. The couple matched in sliver with pieces from her collection. Nicki wore a few pieces including a silver lycra bikini set ($590) along with a handbag reportedly priced at $6,500. A similar jacket to the one Kenneth wore appears on the Fendi site for $6,500.

Are YOU feeling their get-ups?

Nicki’s “Fendi Prints On” collection may be pricey, but she did manage to give away thousands in free merchandise to fans who stopped by her launch party. The excited Barbz took to twitter to show off the generous gifts.

You’re so welcome. I love you guys so much for coming out. Wish I could give even more gifts. Maybe next #QueenRadio tho. 👀 #FendiPrintsOn https://t.co/wdBTc8GRMR — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) October 16, 2019

Hit the flip to see more photos from Nicki Minaj’s Fendi Prints On Launch party in Beverly Hills.