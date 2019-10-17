Hot Ones: Paul Rudd Is One Of The Nicest Guys In Hollywood, But Can He Handle Spicy Wings? [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Paul Rudd Does a Historic Dab While Eating Spicy Wings On Hot Ones
Marvel Cinematic Universe star Paul Rudd is the latest celebrity to take on the wings of death over at Hot Ones.
This dude seriously never ages and has looked the same age for the past 2 decades, so maybe eating spicy food is part of his secret?
The actor and comedian stopped by the show to talk about his new Netflix comedy, Living With Yourself, which is set to release on October 18th. Of course, along the way, Russ makes his way through the levels of spice as he breaks down the alternate Anchorman script that never was, shares his love for David Letterman, and improvises a tearful scene inspired by the wings of death.
Check out the full interview down below:
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.