Hot Ones: Paul Rudd Is One Of The Nicest Guys In Hollywood, But Can He Handle Spicy Wings? [Video]

Paul Rudd Does a Historic Dab While Eating Spicy Wings On Hot Ones

This dude seriously never ages and has looked the same age for the past 2 decades, so maybe eating spicy food is part of his secret?

The actor and comedian stopped by the show to talk about his new Netflix comedy, Living With Yourself, which is set to release on October 18th. Of course, along the way, Russ makes his way through the levels of spice as he breaks down the alternate Anchorman script that never was, shares his love for David Letterman, and improvises a tearful scene inspired by the wings of death.

Check out the full interview down below: