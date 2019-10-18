Been On: Kandi Burruss, Toya Wright & Other ATL Baddies Attend The Launch Of Nicki Minaj’s ‘FENDI Prints On’ Collection

#FENDIPrintsOn

Atlanta FENDI Prints On Collection Launch

Atlanta’s flyest and finest stepped out on Wednesday to celebrate the launch of FENDI’s latest collaboration with Nicki Minaj: FENDI Prints On. Celebs like Kandi Burruss, Toya Wright, and Tanya Sam hit up the pink-hued Buckhead location to celebrate the hip hop Queen’s highly anticipated capsule collection.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Eva Sterling and Marlo Hampton were also in attendance…

as well as Quad Webb and stylist No IG Jeremy who indulged in the futuristic FF designs as DJ Princess Cut provided the soundtrack for the night.

Minaj’s collection is described as “space-like, futuristic inspiration meets high-end glamour, where the iconic FF logo all-over pattern is combined with metallic, shimmering surfaces and rich texture.” Several FENDI execs were also in the building to assist customers and tell them more about the luxury line.

The collection further blends sophisticated craft with elevated leisurewear styles, showcasing body-hugging silhouettes juxtaposed with oversized puffers and coats. The same eccentric and street style attitude characterizes the accompanying accessories with legendary Peekaboo and Baguette bags in a range of sizes and colors such as metallic silver – from sequins to embossed FF logo – and fluo pink. Several of the high-end pieces were on display and available for purchase.

FENDI Prints On capsule collection, including lines for women, men, and children, are available now in 52 Fendi stores and online at Fendi.com.

