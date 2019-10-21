Weird Flex: Shannon Brown Threatens To Giveaway Wedding Ring, But Is He Really ‘Moving On’ From His Monica Marriage?
Shannon Brown Threatens To Give Away His Wedding Ring On IG
What’s going on here??? Shannon Brown just did something bizarre on social media that has folks questioning his mental health in regards to his divorce from singer Monica. The 33-year-old ex-NBA player posted a video slide show of his wedding band, writing that he was ready to do a ‘giveaway’.
Folks got on Shannon’s azz about how weird and frankly RUDE his caption was and he deleted it…
But he wasn’t done there. Shannon post another post addressing his “next phase” in a cryptic message. Folks thought he was referring to ditching Monica but it’s not all the way clear since they’re already divorced.
Shannon writes:
As I move into the next phase of my life this picture pretty much sums up the approach I take in whatever it is I do. The word I hear people call me a lot is OPTIMISTIC and that word describes me very well. Nothing is ever out of reach or too hard to accomplish. You don’t have to place yourself in a box or do what people THINK you should do, every time I do, it never pans out. I’m learning how to lead by more than example without saying a bunch of pointless words. Keep your eyes on the prize, if you can see it, you can achieve it.
This is all seemingly out of nowhere, right? In case you are as confused as everyone else, Shannon came back to IG to clarify, we think, that he’s not being disrespectful to Monica by posting up this photo with her…
What do you think he’s trying to say?
