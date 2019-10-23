Gentrifiers, Get Back: AOC Sends A Message To Joker-Lovin’ Tourists Looking To Dance On Bronx Stairs [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Large Climate Demonstration Marks The End Of The C40 World Mayors Summit 2019 In Copenhagen

Source: Ole Jensen / Getty

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Talks Tourists Visiting Bronx ‘Joker’ Stairs

AOC is a proud New Yorker and specifically a flag-waving Bronx native. That said, the Congresswoman from the B-X is not here for wide-eyed, pop-culture-chasing tourists who want to dance down the inexplicably long staircase that Joaquin Phoenix recently made iconic in his role as Joker.

The folks at TMZ caught up with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and asked her about her history with those stairs.

Press play below to check it out.

Suffice to say, people ain’t feelin’ it.

