Gentrifiers, Get Back: AOC Sends A Message To Joker-Lovin’ Tourists Looking To Dance On Bronx Stairs [Video]

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Talks Tourists Visiting Bronx ‘Joker’ Stairs

AOC is a proud New Yorker and specifically a flag-waving Bronx native. That said, the Congresswoman from the B-X is not here for wide-eyed, pop-culture-chasing tourists who want to dance down the inexplicably long staircase that Joaquin Phoenix recently made iconic in his role as Joker.

The folks at TMZ caught up with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and asked her about her history with those stairs.

Press play below to check it out.

legally as a bronx resident you're allowed and encouraged to tax anyone visiting the joker stairs — Desus Nice (@desusnice) October 17, 2019

Mood when I see people taking pictures on the Bronx stairs pic.twitter.com/lXhtUTBisq — 🚀☘️ (@kevfromNY) October 21, 2019

bruhhh i know this is not happening smh they done gentrified the 167 bronx stairs 😭 pic.twitter.com/t8piYZkbg8 — Osiris ⚡️ (@Ransses_11) October 21, 2019

Suffice to say, people ain’t feelin’ it.