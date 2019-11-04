A Lil’ Positivity: Colin Kaepernick Fed The Homeless In Oakland For His 32nd Birthday

Colin Kaepernick Spent His Birthday Giving Back To Oakland

It seems like Colin Kaepernick is always thinking about how he can help the people around him, and he proves his selflessness time and time again.

The former NFL quarterback decided to spend his 32nd birthday feeding the homeless in Oakland, California. According to reports from TMZ, Kaepernick brought out a food truck for those living in Tent City, a large homeless encampment in Oakland. While there, he reportedly paid for every person there who wanted a meal.

From the photos of the truck, it looks like some Al Pastor was on the menu.

Not only did he pay for their meals, though, Colin–along with his girlfriend, Nessa–had some more help up their sleeve. In partnership with Know Your Rights Camp, Kaepernick was walking around handing out backpacks that filled with snacks, socks, air quality masks, shampoo and other crucial resources, according to the outlet.

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time Colin Kaepernick has used his birthday to give back to the community. In 2016, he hosted his first Know Your Rights Camp event, where he brought dozens of kids together to teach them about their rights and to learn about social injustice.

Shoe Palace also posted about an encounter with Kaep this weekend (which seems to have gone down earlier this month) saying the company gave away over 400 pairs of sneakers to the youth at a Know Your Rights Camp event in Atlanta.